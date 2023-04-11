Montgomery County Council asks Governor Moore to fund youth substance use centers

The Montgomery County Council called on Governor Moore Friday asking for money to create substance use treatment centers, specifically for youth.

According to the letter, there is no type of facility that exists like it in the state of Maryland and the county desperately needs treatment centers that can provide medical and behavioral health services for youths [FOX 5 DC].

Muslim group decries Maryland school district for blocking parental opt-outs

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, is demanding that Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland reinstate parental opt-outs for gay and transgender content after the school district said it would no longer accept such requests

The group has collected over 400 signatures in an online petition urging MCPS to allow parents to opt their children out of lessons with sexually explicit content and notify parents when such coursework is being used [Washington Examiner].

Montgomery County Government to Host Career Fair in May

Montgomery County government will host a career fair and hiring expo from 3 to 7 p.m. May 3 at the Silver Spring Civic Building located at 1 Veterans Plaza [My MC Media].

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 74

