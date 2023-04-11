In a letter to the Montgomery County Public Schools community welcoming students back from spring break on Monday, the superintendent hinted at upcoming enhancements to the district’s school safety measures amid increasing concerns about student drug use and hate bias incidents.

“With spring conditions arriving, warm weather can bring with it a rise in incidents across schools and communities,” Superintendent Monifa McKnight wrote to families, adding that MCPS strives to maintain “a safe and healthy learning environment” free from “weapons, explosives, illegal drugs, vaping devices, tobacco products and physical altercations.”

She said the district would soon be publishing a “complete update on enhancements to school safety,” but did not specify when the plan would be released. Muslim group decries MCPS for blocking parental opt-outs

MCPS communications director Chris Cram told MoCo360 in an email that he expects the plan to be announced before the end of April.

“As you know, we’ve had ongoing messaging about physical and emotional safety in which we have said ‘more to come’ as we change, implement or learn to improve safety,” he wrote. “This will be the next of those updates.”

The school district is also preparing to release a new “comprehensive absenteeism plan” and will seek public feedback before a final review is conducted by central office staff, Board of Education President Karla Silvestre (At-Large) said in an early March interview. This plan will “tighten up” policies to ensure chronically absent students receive appropriate consequences for truancy, Silvestre said, as county officials have recently spoken to growing concerns over absenteeism.

The absenteeism plan is being worked on internally and is expected to be made publicly available sometime in May, MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter clarified in an email to MoCo360 on March 31.

“It is an action plan to tackle student absenteeism that has been informed by various initiatives, including the Antiracist Audit, and will provide steps MCPS can take to get kids back into the classroom and through an education,” Baxter wrote.

In her letter, McKnight encouraged students to “work hard and remain focused on their academic goals.” She also urged students to treat others with respect, referencing “recent instances of prejudice and hate” that have occurred on school grounds. She reiterated the district’s lack of tolerance for such instances, writing:

“Do not use bigoted language or deface school property with symbols of hate. These types of actions must end.”

McKnight said in her letter that she would write again soon to elaborate on the safety update.