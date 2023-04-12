A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Monday afternoon while she was walking two dogs at the Upper Rock Creek Trail in Rockville, according to a press release from the Montgomery County police. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries and the dogs died at the scene, police said.

Around 4:21 p.m., police officers, fire and rescue personnel and animal services responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the 6300 block of Muncaster Mill Road, near Bowie Mill Road, police said. Investigating detectives believe the 17-year-old was walking her two dogs across the street when a red Toyota Corolla travelling southbound struck her “for reasons still under investigation,” according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her dogs died on the scene, police say. The road was temporarily closed as a result of the collision, according to fire and rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police spokesperson Lauren Ivey told MoCo360 it’s “too early to say whether there will be charges” filed against the driver. Lawmakers don’t pass fire-safety act introduced after Silver Spring tragedy

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-Large) wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning that he was “gutted” to hear about the incident. The investigation continues, and police ask anyone with information to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.