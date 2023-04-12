Montgomery County Police have identified the body of an adult male found alongside the Potomac River on Monday afternoon as Neil Bernstein, 56, of Rockville.

Bernstein was reported missing to police in February.

Police reported to an area of the park near a boat ramp around 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a body in the water. The body was transported to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in downtown Baltimore and identified as Bernstein the same day. 17-year-old girl hit by car suffers life-threatening injuries

Bernstein was last seen on Feb. 17 near Great Falls Park in Potomac, according to a police bulletin at the time. Detectives published a photo of Bernstein and asked anyone who visited that area of the park that day and had photos or video footage of their visit to contact the department.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bernstein served as director of communications for a local political nonprofit called Douglass County since December 2017. He held a law degree from Brooklyn Law School and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, according to the profile.