The Melanie Diaz Sprinklers Save Lives Act, which was named for the woman killed in the high-rise fire at Arrive Silver Spring on Feb. 18, was not passed by the Maryland General Assembly during this legislative session.

Montgomery County’s Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Dist. 20) drafted the bill in an attempt to introduce fire-safety regulations that experts said could have prevented the blaze from spreading.

The bill passed the Senate but was not scheduled for a vote in the House. Charkoudian aims to bring back the bill in January. (NBC4 Washington)

Mariela Leon hired by MCPD as Hispanic Community Liaison

Montgomery County Department of Police announced the hiring of Mariela Leon as the Hispanic Community Liaison. Leon previously worked in the county’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Human Resources.

In her previous roles, Leon provided bilingual and Spanish-language support. She has a Bachelor of Applied Science and Criminal Justice and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management. (The MoCo Show)

Montgomery College students will see art projected larger than life

From 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, artwork created by over 100 students at Montgomery College will be projected on the humanities building in Rockville.

Students from 12 design classes worked with artist in residence Natan Diacon-Furtado to create a community “quilt” piece. To commemorate Mental Health Day on April 25, some of the designs will also be installed on sidewalks around campus. (MyMCMedia)

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 82.

