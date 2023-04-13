The proposed Montgomery County budget for fiscal year 2024 projects a structural deficit of $145 million in the following year, according to county budget officials. Some councilmembers are worried about the implications.

“When we have the county executive proposing a budget like this and then recognizing that these are coming from one-time funding sources, and as soon as it drops saying, ‘I’m happy to work with the County Council figuring this out,’ it ends up putting us in the negative position,” Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) said during a Tuesday budget presentation.

“I’m the mom who said no. I become that person because I have to, because someone has to be the person who takes a hard look at this. Even if the dad says, ‘we can do everything’ and you have to say, ‘sorry, no we can’t. We’re not going to Disney this year. We can’t afford it,” she said.



County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposed budget of roughly $6.8 billion has come under scrutiny as it comes along with a proposal for a 10-cent real property tax increase.

Elrich defended his budget during a press briefing Wednesday, saying that this argument comes up every year.

“When I was on the council, it was an annual ritual of staff saying that the world is going to collapse and fall in,” he said.

The county’s current property tax rate is roughly 98 cents per $100 of assessed value. The proposal seeks to boost the rate to about $1.08. The additional $220 million in revenue from the supplemental tax increase would go solely toward education, officials have said. More than 150 constituents have participated in or registered for public hearings on the budget and tax rate, with some voicing concerns on the impact of a tax hike on residents, and others pleading with the council to fully fund MCPS’ request.

Jennifer Bryant, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said county budget officials are predicting a financial recession at the end of the coming fiscal year. The budget relies on $159 million in one-time reserve funds, which may not be available next year.

There are some programs that were previously or currently funded by CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds, budget officials said. When those funds run out, the county will have to find other funding sources, or reprioritize what will be funded going forward.

“There will be some decisions that will have to be made next year. This is an annual process, and there are tradeoffs that have to be considered,” Bryant said.





Luedtke said that necessary programs are going to struggle for funding under the proposal.



“There are a lot of true needs that we are facing, not being able to fund appropriately without placing the county in an incredibly bad posture fiscally,” she said.

Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe expressed similar concern.

“This is a really difficult budget. It not only requires significant multiple tax increases but it sets up this structural deficit for next year,” Balcombe said. “And I’m just not comfortable pushing these decisions off to next year. … We need to make these tough decisions now, this year, instead of deciding how we’re going to pay for next year’s budget next year.”



Elrich said the county was able to avoid a projected $500 million deficit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gives him confidence in the proposed budget.

“So, I feel pretty good about this,” Elrich said. “I’ve got other suggestions, which I’ve discussed with the council–I’ve not discussed them publicly yet–for ways to deal with some of this. But I think they have the ability to manage this, short of getting rid of services. My commitment is to try to maintain the services throughout this whole thing.”

The budget deficit is not the only aspect of the budget Luedtke voiced concerns about. A revised version of Montgomery County’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) has a gap of $207 million over six years, under the proposal.

The CIP is a six-year plan for capital improvements in the county that works in tandem with the proposed budget. It lays out the objectives of capital programs, the relationship between these and the county’s long-range development plans, recommendations for construction, and estimates of costs, revenue sources and impacts.

This year’s CIP includes proposed renovations of multiple MCPS schools, including Burtonsville Elementary and Damascus Elementary.

Keith Levchenko, senior budget analyst for the county, said the budget office still has “a fair amount of work to do” on the CIP. The council and budget office will have to assess which projects may be marked as low priority.

Luedtke said the CIP brings up the same concern with one-time funding sources paying for long term programs in an unsustainable way.

“I would not want to spend taxpayer money any differently than I would spend my own money. I wouldn’t buy things I know I can’t pay for down the road,” Luedtke said. “We can’t promise the sun, the moon and the stars.”

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) said what the council is seeing with the gap is “unavoidable.”



“We’ve been very aggressive with our CIP,” he said.

Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) asked for a list of what on the CIP are new projects versus existing promised projects. He said it is crucial for the council to fulfill their promises to constituents.

“This is to do what we said we were going to do … we have to be honest with our residents,” Jawando said. “If we want the community that we want, we have to pay for it.”



The council must approve the budget by June 1.