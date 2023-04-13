Resolution to a nearly 10-year-old murder case occurred Wednesday afternoon when a judge sentenced the second of two defendants to life in prison plus 40 years. In September 2022, a jury found Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, now 32, and co-defendant Bryan Byrd of D.C., now 31, guilty of first-degree murder and multiple other charges related to the 2013 death of Alexander Buie. The victim lived in a Rockville recovery house on Grenoble Drive at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors say they believe Buie was killed Nov. 6, 2013 in a botched attempt by Bellamy, Byrd and a third man to rob one of the other house residents, a known drug dealer with large amounts of cash. The three defendants forced their way into the recovery house unaware that their intended target had already moved out of the home. They confronted three residents, including Buie, and after a brief struggle he was shot and fatally wounded, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Police used cellular data, ballistic evidence, witness interviews and other information to connect the defendants with Buie’s death. At his sentencing hearing in October, Byrd was sentenced to life in prison suspend all but 40 years. Body found in Potomac River identified by police

Bellamy previously plead guilty to a 2014 2nd degree murder he committed with the same gun used to kill Buie, according to court documents. He is currently serving a sentence at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, the documents state.

Bellamy was sentenced by Judge John Maloney to life in prison plus an additional 40 years at his sentencing hearing in connection with Buie’s death.