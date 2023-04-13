Bethesda Magazine by MoCo360 is seeking nominations for its third annual slate of Women Who Inspire. The magazine is looking for women who are helping to shape and lead local communities, institutions, businesses and more. Body found in Potomac River identified by police

In past years, Women Who Inspire has featured local luminaries such as Capital Area Food Bank President and CEO Radha Muthiah, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and U.S. Trans Survey Director Josie Caballero. Each has offered a window into the impressive array of fields, skills and contributions represented by women in the area.

This year, Bethesda Magazine wants to highlight even more of the women making a mark on readers’ lives — and needs your help to identify them. Women who have racked up notable achievements within the past year or have projects on the horizon are of particular interest.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Bethesda Magazine editors will review nominations and make selections with an eye to representing the diversity of the area—a range of fields, ages, races, ethnicities and more.

Honorees will be notified to be interviewed, photographed and potentially videotaped. “Women Who Inspire” will be presented on moco360.media and the print edition of Bethesda Magazine later this year.

Advertisement