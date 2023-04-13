After gusty winds finally toppled the more than 200-year-old Lone Oak in Olney last week, siblings Chris and Charlie Miller are repurposing it.

Not as firewood. The brothers, who own the Lone Oak Farm Brewery, are using the wood for tables and chairs at their Olney brewery as well as putting it into their beer. The brothers plan to mill the wood, dry it and age the beer in the vessel.

Eventually, patrons will have the flavor of the oak, which is featured on the Lone Oak beer cans logo, in their drinks.

[WUSA 9]

Flood awareness gets a boost

Montgomery County leveed up as part of its “Maryland Flood Awareness Month” efforts this week. Utilizing a national pilot program, the Department of Homeland Security provided the county with 35 high-tech sensors to give a heads up on rising water levels.

The sensors were installed in flood-prone areas to assist the county’s emergency response to flood and limit flood damage.

[The MoCo Show]

MoCo tops Maryland health ratings

Montgomery County continues its health domination.

For the ninth straight year, the Maryland County Health Rankings announced MoCo as the healthiest county in Maryland.

The other counties in the top five were Howard, Frederick, Calvert and St. Mary’s.

[Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 87.

In case you missed it:

