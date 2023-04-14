12 displaced after charging e-scooter leads to Derwood townhouse fire

A dozen residents are displaced following a Thursday morning fire in Derwood. Fire crews responded to a call for a townhome fire on Hiawatha Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said the cause of the fire was a charging e-scooter that "ignited combustibles nearby" in the building's basement. Those flames spread to an adjacent townhouse, displacing residents of both homes.

[WTOP]

DMV kicks off Street Smart campaign in Wheaton to curb pedestrian, cyclist deaths

Street Smart launched its spring pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign Thursday. Street Smart was joined by transportation officials from D.C., Virginia and Maryland in Wheaton to urge the community to take safety precautions to help reduce pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and deaths.

“This is not a local epidemic, this is probably a national epidemic,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “I’m asking people to do the right thing. Do it because you know it’s the law and it keeps people safe but we will enforce it.”

[WJLA]

Silver Spring food bank seeking assistance

The Oak Chapel Hub began helping people in need during the pandemic but has seen its own funds dwindle. News4’s Molette Green is Working 4 You in the community with information on what they do and how they need help.

[NBC4]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of 81 degrees

