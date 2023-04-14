An unnamed student at Walter Johnson High in Bethesda passed away “very suddenly and unexpectedly” on Wednesday, according to a community letter sent to families by Principal Jennifer Baker. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

“At this time out of respect and by request of the family, we are not sharing the name of the student,” Baker wrote Wednesday afternoon. “However, we do have some students who may have learned that their peer has passed away. Today our school counselors, school psychologist, social worker, pupil personnel worker and other staff members are providing counseling and support to our students. We will also provide the same support tomorrow for anyone in need.”

Her letter included links to resources from the National Alliance for Grieving Children and the New York Life Foundation in English and Spanish to help parents navigate anticipated discussions with their students about death and grief.

When reached for comment, Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Jessica Baxter said the death did not occur on school grounds, but she said she could not share any additional information beyond what Baker sent in her community letter. Baker wrote that the school would “share more information as we are able.”