In 2020, Montgomery County adopted Question C, expanding the County Council from nine seats to 11. In Montgomery County, seven council members (five before 2020) are elected by district and four are elected at-large. Question C was competing with Question D, which would’ve instituted nine districts and no at-large seats.

Question D was supported by nine districts for MoCo, which argued that the council’s at-large seats underrepresented communities in the northern parts of the county. Now that the county has held an election with Question C’s changes, I want to evaluate the nine districts’ claims.

At-large council members in Montgomery County are elected by plurality at-large, where each voter votes for as many candidates as there are open seats, and the candidates with the most votes win. Usually, the winning party wins every seat, shutting out other parties and racial minorities. In 1967, Congress banned plurality at-large for House Elections to protect Black voters. Additionally, plurality at-large is often struck down and replaced with district-based representation in Voting Rights Act cases.

This all sounds bad for plurality at-large, but just because it can disenfranchise minorities doesn’t mean it is in Montgomery County. In 2022, about 55% of county voters were non-white, which is reflected in the fact that two of the four at-large council members are Black and one is Latino. But nine districts’ claim wasn’t about race, it was about geography. Applying the same numbers district-by-district in the 2022 election, District 1 made up nearly 20% of countywide turnout, despite only 16.5% of eligible voters living there. The following map shows how overrepresented or underrepresented each district is:

These numbers clearly show that plurality at-large vastly over-represents downcounty in vote-share. So, case closed? Not quite. Just because plurality at-large disenfranchises voters doesn’t mean a district system would be better.

A 2020 study looking at the impacts of shifting from at-large to districts on Latino representation in California had widely varying results. In places with racially segregated Latino communities (ones you could draw a district around), there was a strong increase in Latino representation. But in counties where Latinos were disparate, the change had no effect.

The same logic applies for Montgomery County: “north county” isn’t a monolith — you can’t just draw lines around the region and expect representation to magically happen. Geographically compact communities could benefit from a shift to district-based representation, but districts disenfranchise disparate communities more than plurality at-large. Geographically compact communities run into trouble with districts too. When drawing districts, some communities have to be split into multiple districts. Communities which are split can’t constitute a majority in any one district and end up with no representation. Districts don’t reduce misrepresentation; they just make it more complicated.

Both districts and plurality at-large have the same fundamental problem: they’re winner-takes-all systems where the winning party gets all the seats while everyone else gets nothing. But there is an alternative to winner-takes-all: proportional representation. Proportional systems give each party seats in proportion to their vote totals (if the Democrats win 60% of votes, they’ll win 60% of seats). Instead of dividing the county into districts where only some voters will be represented, proportional representation ensures that every vote, no matter where it comes from, will count.

The United States has a history of proportional representation at the local level. In the 1940s, 26 cities adopted proportional ranked-choice-voting (RCV) for city council elections. Proportional RCV is a candidate based proportional system, meaning voters aren’t constrained by party nominees; Black voters in New York and Cincinnati took advantage of this to sidestep the major parties and elect Black candidates. This was proportional RCV’s undoing. Racial backlash fueled repeal campaigns, which succeeded in every city except for Cambridge. Recently, proportional RCV has seen a resurgence with Portland adopting it for city council elections.

I don’t think that nine districts’ support of Question D was correct. Plurality at-large is a bad system, but single-member districts wouldn’t be any better. Proportional RCV on the other hand would greatly increase voter choice, decrease the barriers of entry for racial minorities, and finally give up-county residents the representation they deserve.

Curran Holden is a resident of Chevy Chase and is currently a Freshman at Tufts University majoring in political science with a focus on election systems and comparative politics.

