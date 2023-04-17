While working from a coffee shop, a Montgomery County mom saw a need for parents like her to have a place to socialize, grab coffee and where their children could play and grab a quick bite. Now she’s opening a café that provides all that she was looking for.

England native, Carolynne Nowrouzi, 38, will open Baby Bar in the Kentlands neighborhood at 375 Main St., Gaithersburg, in June.

“My mission is just to get everyone together and just let the kids have fun,” she said. “My overall mission is just so that adults can go and relax and enjoy a coffee and some food and the babies can have some health food and then they can also just go and socialize with other babies or toddlers.”

Nowrouzi, who is a mother of a one year old and an eight year old, has lived in Montgomery County since she was a child and graduated from Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac.

The café will have a place for parents to park their strollers, highchairs at each table and a play area in the back for children. Children aren’t just accommodated with seating and entertainment, but also in the menu. Suspect in fatal Wheaton Metrobus stabbing arrested

The menu is still in the works, but it will be separated into options for mini foodies, little foodies and big foodies. Examples of expected menu items include pureed vegetables, fruit and protein for infants, cut up vegetables and fruit for toddlers and grilled cheese and chips for older kids. For adults, there will be coffee, tea, pastries, simple breakfast sandwiches and fresh-pressed juices.

Advertisement

The menu is still something that Nowrouzi said can be mended to fit specific needs and wants.

“I want the feedback from the parents to say, ‘this is what my child eats, can you make this?’” she said. “So, I want to make it very kid-friendly for your child. And then for the parent.”

Baby Bar’s hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, which is also tied into the schedules of the average parent.

Advertisement

“It’s basically when you drop the older child off, you have some time with the baby, you have the toddler, so you come to Baby Bar Café after a mommy and me class to grab a bite,” Nowrouzi said.

What started as a simple café concept with menu options for infants, toddlers, kids and adults, is ever evolving.

“It’s kind of like an open space,” Nowrouzi said. “Your child can learn to cook something because I have a friend who’s a pastry chef and has afternoon tea with an etiquette party. Storytime, baby yoga classes, there’s just so much that can be done from this.”

Advertisement

Nowrouzi also has her own hotel sourcing company called Toplandi that she started in 2015 after working for a hotel event planning company. She plans to incorporate her background in event planning into the café.

Baby Bar will offer party packages including a yoga theme, a tea party, a photography theme, a face paint party and the ability to create your own.

“I’m open to ideas to help plan, just based on my background,” she said. “Just tell me what your kids like and we’ll design a birthday party around what they like.”

Advertisement

Inclusion is also an important aspect of the cafe, according to Nowrouzi.

“I want it to be open to everybody,” she said, adding that includes families with two dads. “I do have some friends [who] weren’t allowed to join any of the local mom groups because they’re obviously two dads. That’s not fair, everyone’s welcome, it’s not just mom.”