Twenty-four people have applied to serve as chair and/or board member of the Montgomery County Planning Board, including former at-large county councilmember and candidate for County Executive, Hans Riemer. Fifteen Democrats, four Republicans and five unaffiliated candidates have applied, according to a list released Monday.
Those slots opened up after the entire Planning Board resigned last October, following controversies involving former Chair Casey Anderson and other members on the board.
Gwen Wright was fired as Planning Board director in October and the rest of the members resigned shortly thereafter. Tanya Stern has been serving in an acting capacity. Then-County Council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and his colleagues selected five new members to serve on a temporary basis. Three of them were replaced in March by James Hedrick, Shawn Bartley and Mitra Pedoeem.
The applicants chosen by County Council will replace temporary Planning Board Chair Jeff Zyontz and temporary Planning Board Commissioner Roberto Piñero, who are both serving through early June. Piñero has applied to retain his seat.
During a press briefing Monday, Council President Evan Glass said each councilmember will review the applications. A candidate will need an affirmative selection by at least four of the council members to become a finalist and have a public in-person interview before the County Council. Those interviews are slated to begin on May 2.
“We will make sure that the people who are selected will be able to undertake their responsibilities and move our community forward in the positive direction,” Glass said.
The Planning Board Chair, a full-time position, makes $228,000 annually. The other four commissioners, in part-time roles, make annual salaries of $30,000.
The applicants are:
- Upneet Singh Atwal, Democrat
- Sunil Dasgupta, Democrat
- Denine Fernandez, Democrat
- Rita Ferrall, Republican
- Warren Fleming, Democrat
- Peter Fosselman, Democrat – applying for chair
- Carolyn Gallaher, Democrat
- Artie Harris, Democrat – applying for chair
- Josh Linden, affiliation pending
- Robert Love, Democrat – applying for chair
- Joseph Micallef, Democrat – applying for chair or board member
- Faramarz Mokhtari, Republican
- Emil Nusbaum, Republican – applying for chair or board member
- Brian O’Looney, Democrat – applying for chair or board member
- Richard Peppin, unaffiliated/Green Party
- Roberto Piñero, Democrat
- Alexander Ratner, Democrat – applying for chair or board member
- Hans Riemer, Democrat – applying for chair
- Lisa Shanley, unaffiliated
- Donald Silverstein, unaffiliated
- Nichole Gibbs Thomas, unaffiliated
- Wendy White, Democrat – applying for chair
- Avital Zenilman, Republican – applying for chair or board member
- Jim Zhao, Democrat