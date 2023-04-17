Twenty-four people have applied to serve as chair and/or board member of the Montgomery County Planning Board, including former at-large county councilmember and candidate for County Executive, Hans Riemer. Fifteen Democrats, four Republicans and five unaffiliated candidates have applied, according to a list released Monday.

Those slots opened up after the entire Planning Board resigned last October, following controversies involving former Chair Casey Anderson and other members on the board.

Gwen Wright was fired as Planning Board director in October and the rest of the members resigned shortly thereafter. Tanya Stern has been serving in an acting capacity. Then-County Council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and his colleagues selected five new members to serve on a temporary basis. Three of them were replaced in March by James Hedrick, Shawn Bartley and Mitra Pedoeem.

The applicants chosen by County Council will replace temporary Planning Board Chair Jeff Zyontz and temporary Planning Board Commissioner Roberto Piñero, who are both serving through early June. Piñero has applied to retain his seat.

During a press briefing Monday, Council President Evan Glass said each councilmember will review the applications. A candidate will need an affirmative selection by at least four of the council members to become a finalist and have a public in-person interview before the County Council. Those interviews are slated to begin on May 2.

“We will make sure that the people who are selected will be able to undertake their responsibilities and move our community forward in the positive direction,” Glass said.

The Planning Board Chair, a full-time position, makes $228,000 annually. The other four commissioners, in part-time roles, make annual salaries of $30,000.

The applicants are:

Upneet Singh Atwal, Democrat

Sunil Dasgupta, Democrat

Denine Fernandez, Democrat

Rita Ferrall, Republican

Warren Fleming, Democrat

Peter Fosselman, Democrat – applying for chair

Carolyn Gallaher, Democrat

Artie Harris, Democrat – applying for chair

Josh Linden, affiliation pending

Robert Love, Democrat – applying for chair

Joseph Micallef, Democrat – applying for chair or board member

Faramarz Mokhtari, Republican

Emil Nusbaum, Republican – applying for chair or board member

Brian O’Looney, Democrat – applying for chair or board member

Richard Peppin, unaffiliated/Green Party

Roberto Piñero, Democrat

Alexander Ratner, Democrat – applying for chair or board member

Hans Riemer, Democrat – applying for chair

Lisa Shanley, unaffiliated

Donald Silverstein, unaffiliated

Nichole Gibbs Thomas, unaffiliated

Wendy White, Democrat – applying for chair

Avital Zenilman, Republican – applying for chair or board member

Jim Zhao, Democrat