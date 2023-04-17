After nearly a year of being closed for renovations, Potomac Library reopened its doors to the public on Saturday. The work included replacing all flooring, installing a new service desk, implementing new security equipment and much more. In total, renovations cost $3.5 million.

County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Evan Glass and other local officials visited the library on Saturday for its reopening ceremony, which included live music. Elrich emphasized the important role libraries play in a community.

“I know some people think that because of technology that libraries would go away. That is hardly the case,” he said. “We look at every library and see opportunities to enhance the lives of community members of all ages and interests.”

[WTOP]

35 new flood sensors installed across county

Montgomery County has installed 35 high-tech flood sensors in flood-prone areas across the county, as of Friday. The sensors will create an early warning system to detect rising waters and alert authorities in time for action to be taken, according to officials.

Advertisement

Officials announced the installations in June. The sensors are being provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at no cost to the county. One is located at Rock Creek Woods Apartments, where floodwaters killed a 19-year-old in 2021.

[MyMCM]

Teens learn about relationship abuse at RespectFest

Advertisement

The county invited hundreds of teenagers and their families to learn about preventing dating abuse at the annual free RespectFest event in Wheaton on Sunday afternoon. The event featured self-defense lessons, performances, food, yoga, resources, raffles and more.

During the event, the middle and high school winners of the annual Choose Respect Video Contest were announced, and each received a reward of $1,000. To compete, contestants were tasked with creating a short PSA video aimed at raising awareness about teen dating violence.

[WTOP]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s and mild winds.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

New MCPS safety measures to include vape detectors, badges, cameras

This Silver Spring resident was MLK’s secretary. Now she’s being honored.

Sudden death of Walter Johnson HS student

Advertisement