A suspect has been arrested in connection with an April 5 stabbing of a Rockville man, Montgomery County Police Department announced in a Monday news release.

Tyrone Joseph Curtis, 34, was arrested on Friday in Silver Spring, police said. He is accused of killing Amontae Robert Cunningham, 28, after the two were involved in a verbal altercation on a Metrobus in Wheaton, police said.

Cunningham and Curtis were riding the bus in the early afternoon and began arguing when Curtis pulled out a knife, according to officials. The bus driver was able to deescalate the situation, police said, however the argument continued and the driver stopped the bus on Amherst Avenue near the intersection of University Boulevard West. Police said Cunningham exited the bus, Curtis followed and allegedly stabbed Cunningham before walking away from the scene.

Cunningham was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Curtis has been wanted for first-degree murder since April 10. He was located on University Boulevard West and taken into custody. He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

