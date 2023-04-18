Police and fire department personnel responded to Lake Churchill in Germantown on Tuesday morning for report of a body seen in the water, according to officials.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue boat crews recovered the body, and the Office of the Medical Examiner is on scene, police spokesperson Casandra Tressler confirmed to MoCo360 at 11 a.m. The body will be transported to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in downtown Baltimore for identification, according to Tressler.

“This is all the information that we have at this time,” she wrote. Police release footage of suspect in shooting near Olney elementary school

According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer on Twitter, fire and rescue crews responded to the same general area on Easter Sunday, April 9, for an “exhaustive search” for a man reported in Lake Churchill that proved unsuccessful, and “today’s activity may be related.”

That same day, 30-year-old Germantown resident Ankit Bagai was reported missing after he walked away from a medical facility in the 12000 block of Panthers Ridge Drive, roughly three miles from the lake. Fire and rescue personnel used boats, sonar and drag hooks to search the lake on April 9 and were on the scene “for several hours,” Bagai’s brother-in-law Gobind Singh told NBC4.

The family told NBC4 on April 16 that Bagai had been prescribed several life-saving medications at the time of his disappearance and has been without them ever since. He has not yet been located.

