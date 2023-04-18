Against the backdrop of a cold, gray night, everything at Pusadee’s Garden feels like an antidote to the weather: golden curries redolent with spice, crunchy salads punctuated with fish sauce and lime, and stir-fries bearing the stealthy zing of bird’s eye chilies. It’s easily the best Thai food my husband and I have encountered since we honeymooned in Thailand 24 years ago, and our cozy table overlooking a lush courtyard leaves us feeling transported. Though it’s too chilly to dine outside on this visit, we make a pact to return in summer for the full alfresco experience.

We’re in Pittsburgh—the home of Heinz ketchup, Andy Warhol, Mister Rogers and America’s steel trade, where generations of locals still refer to each other as “yinz” (the western Pennsylvania version of y’all). It’s a place where bridges (nearly 300 of them) named after hometown heroes such as Roberto Clemente and Rachel Carson serve as connective tissue between neighborhoods cleaved by the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. The food here forges connections, too, melding immigrant traditions with regional foodways and modern preparations.

Calling Pittsburgh a “Rust Belt” city may be a misnomer for a place whose steel mills and foundries have been replaced by artist lofts, medical labs and a booming tech industry. But volatile weather is still a part of daily life, and hoodies and boots are de rigueur for dining out, even in the toniest restaurants. Just don’t mistake that casualness for gustatory apathy. There’s a reason Pittsburgh’s dining landscape has been gaining national attention. Here are some tasty reasons to plan a road trip to Steel City.

This Primanti Bros. sandwich packs grilled pastrami with melted provolone cheese, sweet and tangy slaw, hand-cut french fries and two slices of tomato, all piled high on thick-cut Italian bread Credit: Photo by Adam Milliron

Eat

Pusadee’s Garden

No need to request a table with a view at this otherworldly hideaway in the trendy neighborhood of Upper Lawrenceville. Pretty much every seat has one thanks to the nature of the restaurant’s architecture, which is defined by two century-old brick row houses connected by glass-walled arcades that wrap around a tranquil center courtyard. Owners Watcharee Tongdee, Bootsaba “Gik” Tongdee (also the head chef) and Michael Johnson have created something truly special—a “grandma-inspired, genuine Thai kitchen.” The menu nails the cornerstones of Thai cookery—sweet, salt, acid and heat—in dishes ranging from paper-thin slices of flash-cured fluke (think Thai-style crudo) and fire-kissed tamarind shrimp to a caramelized, fall-off-the-bone short rib. Restaurant namesake and matriarch Pusadee Tongdee, 81, still comes in daily to oversee the line cooks who are carrying forth her recipes. pusadeesgarden.com

Apteka

Eastern European roots run deep in this city, and Apteka is carrying that torch. What’s game-changing about Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski’s minimalist establishment (which made the 2022 New York Times list of the 50 best restaurants in America) is that the entire menu is vegan—and yet so flavorful it could convert even the most die-hard carnivore. Winsome dishes include crispy celeriac schnitzel with leek/apple slaw, and a spellbinding tart-cherry crumb cake with sunflower ice cream. The bar maintains an apothecary of house-made cordials, tinctures and herbal elixirs that find their way into craft cocktails unlike any you’ve ever tasted. aptekapgh.com

Acorn

There’s always something happening in the hipster-ish Shadyside neighborhood—home to a tiny basement-floor tattoo museum, as well as one of the nation’s only remaining wooden streets—which makes Acorn a buzzy spot for people watching. The globally inspired menu at this sleek subway-tiled haunt is also a draw, with creative dishes such as salmon encrusted in dukkah (an Egyptian blend of nuts, seeds and spices) with black rice, cucumber and summer squash; or a soul-satisfying rigatoni with mushrooms, fennel, scallion pesto and whipped ricotta. For dessert, the plate of powdery beignets with three dipping sauces is a jaw dropper. acornpgh.com

Advertisement

40 North

Sharing space with a literary performance venue and bookstore run by the nonprofit City of Asylum (which provides sanctuary and an artist-in-residence program for exiled writers facing persecution in their homelands), 40 North has the vibe of an intellectual salon. It’s helmed by Executive Chef Beth Zozula, whose menu draws heavily on regional ingredients with wanderlusty preparations—from Georgian khachapuri cheese bread to a lemony Turkish lamb’s head soup (no parts go to waste here) with chili oil and mint. There’s plenty for plant-based eaters, too, including supper platters centering on falafel or seasonal vegetables from local farms.

40northpgh.com Police release footage of suspect in shooting near Olney elementary school

Driftwood Oven

If your first instinct in a new city is to scout out the best pizza, get to know this perennial fixture on Pittsburgh Magazine’s best restaurants list. Chef/owner Neil Blazin’s sourdough starter finds its way into everything from perfectly charred pies (available in Roman-style square cuts or 16-inch rounds) to a pastrami sandwich on house-made marble rye, not to mention the croutons in a brilliant salad of mixed lettuces with chevre, seasonal veggies and herb vinaigrette. On weekends, stop by the eatery in Upper Lawrenceville before noon for a carb fix in the form of sourdough croissants, cruffins, snickerdoodles, rosemary focaccia and other fresh-baked goodies. While you’re at it, spring for an $8 “Neighbor Loaf,” which supports residents in need with a bread donation through a local nonprofit. driftwoodoven.com

Eleven

Tucked inside a repurposed warehouse on the edge of the Strip District—an industrial area that was once home to Andrew Carnegie’s first iron and steel mills—Eleven is a feast for the eyes, marrying vestiges of the building’s past life (raw brick, exposed pipes, ceiling joists) with brocade booths and a polished bar. Trust that the knowledgeable and efficient staff will know which of the many wines pairs best with an artisanal cheese plate (including selections from Pennsylvania dairy farms), swordfish over black rice risotto, or beef tenderloin with jus made with bone marrow and truffles. elevenck.com

Advertisement

The Speckled Egg

The setting for this congenial daytime cafe is a domed atrium inside downtown’s magnificent Union Trust Building, marked by ornate molding, electric blue carpet and fuchsia armchairs—where you may end up having an Instagrammable moment while waiting for a table if you don’t have a reservation. Brunchophiles will find it difficult to choose among options such as

buttermilk-poppyseed pancakes, a fried chicken biscuit with pimento cheese and bacon, or coconut-chia seed pudding with fresh fruit, granola, agave and mint. From the boozy beverage list, treat yourself to a matcha latte martini, a kimchi bloody mary or the “Polish Hill Breakfast”—a cheeky riff on a mimosa made with Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and fresh orange juice. thespeckledeggpgh.com

Primanti Bros.

Founded in 1933 as a humble lunch cart in the city’s Strip District, this homegrown institution is known for stuffing french fries and slaw into its massive sandwiches. According to local lore, that tradition started when its clientele included shift workers and delivery drivers who needed to eat with one hand while keeping the other on the wheel—although truthfully, you’d need a LeBron-size hand to effectively palm one of these messy bad boys. The signature “Joe, Dick & Stanley” features capicola, turkey, roast beef and melted provolone—or try the “Pitts-Burger and Cheese,” a seasoned beef patty sandwich that the menu touts as Primanti’s “number two bestseller.” What’s No. 1? “Beer,” quips a server wearing a T-shirt that says “Bite Me” at the Oakland outpost on the University of Pittsburgh campus.

primantibros.com

Pamela’s Diner

Former President Barack Obama famously brunched at the diner in the Strip District, and there’s always a line, no matter which of the five city locations you hit up for omelets, hotcakes or homemade chorizo hash. Each eatery features its own brand of goofball decor, whether it’s retro board games and music posters in Oakland, family photos in the Strip District, or a massive space-cat mural at the Mount Lebanon location on the city’s outskirts.

pamelasdiner.com

Advertisement

The bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer. Credit: Photo by Adam Milliron

Drink

The Allegheny Wine Mixer

For excellent libations with a side of kitsch, head to this snug wine bar and taproom in Upper Lawrenceville, where the decor includes creepy clowns, a framed portrait of Vincent Price and mildly disturbing big-eyed prints by artist Margaret Keane. It’s a little bar with a big beverage program that includes some 40 wines by the glass (including 16 dessert wines) and a sophisticated reserve list of curated bottles, courtesy of the wine experts on staff. If you’re hungry, build your own cheese and charcuterie spread or order a nightcap and a ramekin of crème brûlée for a sweet end to the evening. alleghenywinemixer.com

The Warren Bar & Burrow

Spencer Warren’s speakeasy-style bar, open until 2 a.m. nightly in the heart of downtown, is a sure bet for a proper cocktail, with a spirits list that includes more than 600 whiskeys and 100 varieties of bitters alone, as well as rarities such as a 1953 Italian Cynar. Order a Toki highball, a Fred’s old-fashioned (named after Pittsburgh’s beloved Fred Rogers), or something else from the encyclopedic cocktail list, which is longer than a New York City diner menu. The affordable pub grub includes made-to-order sushi (featuring fresh catch from Pittsburgh’s Penn Avenue Fish Co.) plus tots, wings, burgers, fish tacos and a lot more. Take a moment to look down—the floor is painted to look like a backgammon board. thewarrenpgh.com

Con Alma

With sister locations in Shadyside and the downtown theater district, this sultry music club—whose name translates as “with soul”—stages live jazz concerts multiple nights per week, plus a weekend jazz brunch downtown, starring local musicians, clever drinks and tantalizing small plates. Find your groove in a riff on the sidecar (cognac, fig-infused rum, orange liqueur and lemon) or a seasonal quaff like the “Soul Sauce” (black pepper whiskey, cranberry, cardamom, lemon and ginger liqueur). Driving or teetotaling? Several of the cocktails can be made sans spirits. In 2021, Esquire Magazine dubbed Con Alma’s sexy Shadyside spot as one of the best bars in America. conalmapgh.com

Advertisement

The Church Brew Works

For suds lovers who equate beer with religion, this award-winning brewpub in a restored church pours house-made ales, lagers and pilsners from 10 rotating taps amid clerestory arches, stained-glass windows and Corinthian columns. Sample a Munich-style Pious Monk Dunkel, an American ThunderHop IPA or a goblet of the Blackberry Quadzilla Belgian quadrupel that will make you forget all your troubles. There’s a food menu, too, with belly-fillers including pierogi, pretzels with beer cheese, and meatloaf. churchbrew.com

Butterjoint

Situated on a quiet street just a few blocks from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh’s 42-story Cathedral of Learning (a landmark local college students refer to as the “drunk compass”), this edgy tavern’s eclectic menu includes everything from killer burgers to Swiss raclette, a melted cheese dish. But it’s also a fine way station if all you want is a well-composed drink—particularly on Mondays, when the specials include $8 Manhattans and dirty martinis, or Tiki Tuesdays, when the $11 drink deals skew more tropical. Feeling adventurous? Order a “Mercy of the Bartender” and see what comes your way. butterjoint.com

Prantl’s Classic Burnt Almond Torte (left) and in a round cake style (right) Credit: Photo by Adam Milliron

Shop

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

Family-owned and operated since 1902, “PennMac” stocks more than 5,000 imported Italian products, from bulk spices, lacy pizzelle, fennel-infused sausages and extra virgin olive oil (you can fill your own container) to dried and fresh pastas in every shape imaginable. Take a number and sharpen your elbows to brave the madness of the cheese counter. pennmac.com

Advertisement

Prantl’s Bakery

Known for its custardy burnt-almond torte, which it ships nationwide and has even made into wedding cakes, this sweets counter has been a city favorite for decades. For a midafternoon sugar rush that doesn’t require a fork, grab a salted caramel cookie or a chocolate gob (whoopie pie) on the go. prantlsbakery.com

Pennsylvania Libations

With storefronts in Shadyside and the Strip District, as well as Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, Christian Simmons’ booze-centric boutique espouses a “drink local” mantra, stocking spirits from 17 craft distilleries plus a cadre of wineries, meaderies and breweries, all based in the commonwealth. palibations.com

S&D Polish Deli

Find real-deal kielbasa, borscht, haluski noodles, poppy seed rolls, takeout trays of pierogi and imported Polish goods at this specialty market in the Strip District. sdpolishdeli.com

Advertisement

Salem’s Market & Grill

A Pittsburgh go-to for Middle Eastern fare and halal meats (including lamb and goat), it has a butcher shop, a catering operation and an adjoining restaurant that earned a spot on Pittsburgh Magazine’s 2022 best restaurants list. salemsmarketgrill.com

Jenny Sullivan is the editor of Arlington Magazine and an empty nester whose son is a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh.

This story appears in the March/April issue of Bethesda Magazine.

Advertisement