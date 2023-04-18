Montgomery County ranks healthiest county in Maryland

Montgomery County ranks as the healthiest county in the state in the annual County Health Rankings (CHR).

According to the 2023 rankings, the five healthiest counties in Maryland are Montgomery County, Howard County, Frederick County, Calvert County, and St. Mary’s County [WUSA9]

Montgomery County teenager collects books for kids fighting cancer

A Gaithersburg teen has collected 15,000 books for local children who have been diagnosed with cancer. Emily Bhatnagar, 19, began her organization For Love and Buttercups in July 2021, after her father received a cancer diagnosis.

She decided to dedicate herself to helping children who received similar diagnosis by spreading her love for reading. She is now looking for more donations to continue her mission [WTOP].

Meet Banks, the duck turning heads in Montgomery County

Micaela Gibson adopted her duck, Banks, about a year ago and the two go everywhere together.

They turn heads everywhere they go, from the park to the store [WUSA9].

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

