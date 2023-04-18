Three 7-year-old Rockville students became sick and were transported to a hospital Monday after putting unknown blue pills in their mouths that they found on their school playground, according to officials.

Around noon, College Gardens Elementary staff called 911 to report a medical emergency after three students appeared to have a reaction to what they thought was candy they found on the school playground, according to a letter Principal Stacey Rogovoy sent to parents. Montgomery County and Rockville City Police detectives responded to the scene, and the students’ parents were notified.

According to detectives, the students found a container of blue pills they believed to be candy, "briefly ingested" the items and then spit them out. They then began to feel dizzy and reported to a school nurse, who called emergency services. The pills themselves were not recovered, but a toxicology report of the victims revealed they may have ingested a methamphetamine-related drug like Adderall, ecstasy or Molly.

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” Chief Marcus Jones said in a press release. “I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances.”

All three students have since been discharged home from the hospital, and police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In her community letter, Rogovoy reiterated to parents the importance of educating children about the dangers of putting unknown items in their mouths.

“It is imperative that we remember that no food of any kind is to be shared with other students,” she wrote. “Please reiterate to your child that they are only to eat food that they bring from home or purchase at school. If they ever find suspected candy or other food on school property, they need to immediately speak to an adult at school.”