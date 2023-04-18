Montgomery County police detectives have released surveillance video of a person and vehicle of interest related to a shooting near Brooke Grove Elementary School in Olney on March 29.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m. at 2700 Spartan Road, and police said their investigation led them to believe an altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting. No injuries were reported and the scene was secured, police spokesperson Casandra Tressler told MoCo360 at the time.

The newly-released video shows an unknown Black male suspect walking across a parking lot. It also shows a white Ford Fusion with minor damage to the front bumper. Body recovered from Germantown lake

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information related to the shooting to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.