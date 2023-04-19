A body recovered from Lake Churchill in Germantown on Monday has been identified as missing 30-year-old Ankit Bagai, according to a report from police. No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Bagai, a Germantown resident, was reported missing April 9, on Easter Sunday, around 11:30 a.m. after he walked out of a medical facility in the 1200 block of Panthers Ridge Drive, just over three miles away from the lake, police said. His family told NBC4 that fire and rescue personnel searched the lake that same day for several hours using sonar and drag hooks after someone reported seeing a man in the area.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue and Montgomery County Police returned to the lake 8 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a body in the water. The body was recovered by MCFRS boat crews and taken to the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in downtown Baltimore for identification, according to police spokesperson Casandra Tressler.