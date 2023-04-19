An independent investigation declared that former Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson did not create a hostile workplace environment at the Montgomery County Planning Department. Anderson, who resigned in October, had faced allegations of creating a toxic and misogynistic workplace, shortly after he was reprimanded for sharing alcohol in his office.

The investigation did conclude that “leadership issues” in the department “impaired employees’ sense of organizational stability,” and suggested new trainings and guidance. [The Washington Post]

Pride Prom theme: “Masquerade Under the Stars”

Pride Prom will be held May 12 at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg. The event is hosted by MoCo Pride Center and invites students under the age of 21 to dress up and dance.

The event will feature a DJ, games, and catering. [MyMCMedia]

WMATA adds cameras to protect bus-only lanes in D.C., considers possibility in Maryland

Automated cameras added to busses will help keep unauthorized vehicles out of bus-only lanes to create more reliable service in a new initiative from WMATA and the D.C. government.

“For people to use buses, we need them to be faster and more reliable. That can’t happen if cars are blocking the bus lanes that are supposed to keep buses moving,” said Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO of WMATA.

More legislation would be needed to bring the program to Maryland, but WMATA is exploring the possibility. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high around 73.

