Montgomery County Public Schools announced the election results for next school year’s Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) on Wednesday afternoon. Richard Montgomery junior Sami Saeed from Rockville will replace Walt Whitman’s Arvin Kim in the role.

The SMOB is a member of the school board with full voting rights, elected to serve a term of one school year. The position is not paid, but the student earns service learning hours and a $5,000 college scholarship.

Saeed faced off as a SMOB finalist against Yoseph Zerihun, a junior from Springbrook High. The two candidates emerged from a pool of 12 students after 400 MCPS student delegates met at Watkins Mill High in February for the nominating convention. Both students ran on platforms of student equity and equal representation.

“If you give everyone equal access to opportunities, you see the achievement gap begins to close as well,” Saeed told MoCo360 on the campaign trail in March. “My goal as SMOB first and foremost is to make change—to represent students and bring their perspective into the decision-making process.”

Saeed serves as president of his school’s Student Government Association (SGA). He’s also a member of Kim’s student advisory council and an intern for board member Lynne Harris (At-Large). He testified at a recent school board meeting in March, calling out the MCPS curriculum for fixating on negative aspects of Arab students’ culture and ethnicity.

“We must ensure that where a student lives or what they look like does not determine the quality of their education,” he told the board.

Zerihun captains debate and mock trial teams as well as varsity baseball and golf teams at Springbrook. He also serves as the school SGA’s language coordinator, guaranteeing all SGA materials are translated and accessible for all students.

“The student voice should be the one that’s most heard,” he told MoCo360 in March while campaigning for SMOB. “First and foremost, we have to address equity issues in our schools.”

Saeed told MoCo360 he has several priorities he’s hoping to address as SMOB, including expanding resources in under-funded schools, further diversifying school staff, adding additional mental health supports for students, emphasizing prevention over suspension and addressing opportunity gaps.

“My goal is not to just keep representing west county or up-county,” he said. “I don’t want to speak for communities—I want to give them the opportunity to speak for themselves.”

On Wednesday, voting polls were open to all MCPS middle and high school students from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saeed will assume his new role before next fall and will serve on the school board for a one-year term.