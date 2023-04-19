Some Montgomery County Public Schools projects, including renovations to Damascus High School, could be delayed if the County Council decides to adopt a budget plan that would prioritize spending on other capital projects.



A revised version of Montgomery County’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) has a gap of $207 million over six years, under County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. The County Council is working to make the numbers add up, but that means some major renovations to schools may have to wait, county officials said during a budget work session between the council and MCPS officials Tuesday.

The CIP is a six-year plan for capital improvements in the county that works in tandem with the proposed budget. It lays out the objectives of capital programs, the relationship between these and the county’s long-range development plans, recommendations for construction, and estimates of costs, revenue sources and impacts.

Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) voiced her frustration that the council’s education committee is recommending delaying a capital project at Damascus High School, which is within her district. Pills found on school playground send three 7-year-olds to hospital, police say

“It is astounding that this part of the county has been repeatedly shoved to the back of the line,” she said. “It has been an issue, and decisions that this body has been making over the years have not been reflective of all parts of the county equally at all.”

Luedtke has been vocal about the need for classroom and facility renovations at Damascus High School, which was built in 1950 and is the oldest MCPS high school that hasn’t had a major renovation. The proposed change would delay the project, which has already been delayed in the past, by another two years.

The Education and Culture Committee has met three times this year to review the Board of Education’s requested amendments to the CIP. Committee Chair Will Jawando (D-At-large) asked MCPS to provide a list of “non-recommended reductions” that would identify specific project deferrals and adjustments that could be implemented if needed to meet the reduced funding level recommended by Elrich. Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) also serve on the committee.

This list was submitted to the council committee in February and included two-year construction delays for the Highland View Elementary School addition and the Damascus High School major capital project, cuts in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, roof replacement and sustainability initiatives as well as technical adjustments to several projects. Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) requested a second list of recommendations from MCPS, which includes a one-year delay of renovations to Magruder High School in Derwood.

The committee is recommending the council not delay ADA-related improvements, but affirms delaying roof and sustainability improvements if needed, and to retain the other non-recommended reductions if necessary–including the delays to the Magruder and Damascus High School projects.



“We were not happy about that,” Jawando said. “I want to remind colleagues that this is an amendment year, and next year we’re going to have [to address] the full CIP. So, we’re going to have to be really aware of all of these projects as we move forward. It’s going to be a challenge.”

The committee is recommending that the council approve MCPS’ plan to rebuild Burtonsville Elementary School, which increases the funding and scope of the project.

Parents and faculty at Burtonsville Elementary have complained of overcrowding causing issues with classroom availability, lunch times and drop-off and pick-up procedures.

“There’s a point where I cannot compare the urgency of these many years-long, decade-plus-long projects that our community is crying out for, and it is incumbent on us to find the solution,” said Mink.

Board of Education President Karla Silvestre asked the council to consider full funding for the school system’s CIP request.

“I do understand why these funding reductions or options are necessary. The recommended reductions represent delays to major projects that our communities have been patiently waiting on for several years,” Silvestre said. “This request is not for new projects, or for increases in cost to existing projects. Therefore, any reduction from our requests translates into delays and continue challenges faced by our schools, to our aging infrastructure.”

Elrich’s proposed budget of roughly $6.8 billion has come under scrutiny as it comes along with a proposal for a 10-cent real property tax increase, which he says would all go to MCPS.

Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) said Tuesday that raising money is key, but did not explicitly voice support for Elrich’s tax increase.

“We need to raise a lot of money to be able to afford facilities that actually meet our standards and help our teachers and our students or staff to succeed,” she said.