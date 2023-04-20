Nearly 200 Montgomery County public school students were celebrated Wednesday evening at the Strathmore for receiving an inaugural round of $10,000 scholarships.

“I think it’s a really amazing opportunity for low-income students, because I know it’s hard for us to find scholarships,” Springbrook High recipient Anhmi Le told MoCo360 before the ceremony. “Personally, I was struggling a lot this year trying to find scholarships I’m eligible for—and this one was perfect.”

Formally called the Ruth and Norman Rales-Patricia Baier O’Neill Scholarship Recognizing Academic Excellence, the new award will be given annually to MCPS seniors with a GPA of 4.69 or higher and a low to moderate household family income. Last September, the Rales Foundation announced its $10 million, five-year commitment to funding the initiative in partnership with the MCPS Educational Foundation. MCPS security officer charged with child sex abuse on school grounds

The donation was made by the families of Ruth and Norman Rales and Patricia Baier O’Neill in honor of their extensive contributions to the MCPS community. O’Neill passed away in September 2021 after having served the longest tenure in the history of the county’s school board.

Le said the opportunity was well advertised by teachers and career counselors at her school, and she said the application process was straightforward and self-explanatory. To qualify, she said her total household income had to be less than $108,000.

To apply, Le said she had to write an essay using one of three prompts. She used the assignment as an opportunity to highlight racial disparities within MCPS, writing about how she helped combat these adversities through her school club, MoCo Connects. The group hosts advocacy events and collaborates with local Student Government Associations.

Advertisement

MoCo Connects serves as a student liaison to the county within the upper northeast consortium, “empowering students at Springbrook, Paint Branch and Blake to use their voices to fight the racist and classist systems in our county,” Le said.

Fellow Rales-O’Neill recipient Somto Ibekwe from Springbrook said receiving the scholarship has “meant the world” to her as someone who immigrated to the United States just four years ago and is the first in her family to pursue a degree in U.S. higher education.

“Scholarships like this not only made [attending a college] possible but also made me believe that I can achieve any goal I put my mind toward as long as take the opportunity,” Ibekwe wrote to MoCo360. “I will forever be grateful as this scholarship helped open a path for me that I never thought I would have.”

Advertisement

She said she plans to use the scholarship money to pursue a career in medicine and become a pediatrician — “a lifelong dream of mine.” She will be attending University of Maryland on a full scholarship in the fall, majoring in business and minoring in political science. She said she will use the Rales-O’Neill money for graduate school and hopes to pursue a law degree and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA).

Rales Foundation President Joshua Rales wrote in a press release on behalf of himself and his brothers:

“It’s a privilege to honor the legacy of Pat O’Neill, a tireless champion of educational opportunity in Montgomery County, with this inaugural Rales-O’Neill class. We hope this scholarship will play a small role in inspiring and supporting these students as they pursue their goals and aspirations in the next chapter of their academic journey.”

Advertisement