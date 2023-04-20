Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services realizes the permit process might be too overwhelming for some residents and businesses. To help navigate through the process, the DPS launched a podcast series.

Residents and business owners will connect with permitting department staff such as plan reviewers, fire marshal, field supervisors and building inspectors. Through the podcasts, these experts will provide tips, resources and updated information from the department.

Check out the podcast at montgomerycountymd.gov/dps. Listeners are encouraged to send along suggestions/questions for future shows.

The MoCo Show

Downtown Bethesda set for Summer Concert Series

Bethesda kicks off its Summer Concert Series May 19. The series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Sept. 15 at the Norfolk Streetery at the corner of Norfolk and Del Ray Avenues.

Participants are encouraged to purchase food, beer and wine from downtown Bethesda restaurants.

Acts include Elikeh (Afrofunk), Ocho de Bastos (Latin), Patrick Alban and Noche Latina (Latin) and Jill Fulton Band (Rock).

MyMCMedia

North Bethesda man led D.C.-area runners in Boston Marathon

North Bethesda’s Dylan Hernandez topped the around 500 Washington, D.C.-area participants in Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Hernandez is no stranger to marathons as this marked his second Boston Marathon and seventh overall. He last participated in the Boston Marathon in 2019. Out of 27,000 runners, Hernandez finished 85th.

WTOP

