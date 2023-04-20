Independent investigators have concluded that there was no evidence of leadership creating a hostile, toxic or misogynistic work environment at Montgomery Parks, Montgomery Planning or the Montgomery Planning Board. Their report, dated March 31, also said there is reason to believe those making the allegations were making a concerted effort to campaign against the accused party.

“[Witnesses] reported that it seemed as if Person A and Person C were fishing for something and trying to stir up trouble by telling people how they should be feeling about interactions with Person B. More than one person mentioned that Person A sought them out and seemed to be collecting information to use against Person B. Some mentioned that Person C misused her experience working in the planning department to take advantage of people,” according to the report.

The lodging of the accusations was one of many events that preceded the resignations last fall of the entire Planning Board.

MoCo360 on Thursday obtained a copy of the report, which essentially cleared former chair Casey Anderson of allegations that he created a “toxic misogynistic workplace.” The probe results were first reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post, which obtained the report’s cover letter.

Anderson was placed on temporary unpaid leave in September for having a full bar of alcohol in his office. Then, the County Council received allegations of a hostile work environment at the Planning Board in October. The council forwarded these claims to the M-NCPPC for a full investigation, according to a statement from Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) sent to MoCo360.

Gwen Wright was fired as Planning Board director in October. Soon after, the entire Planning Board resigned at the request of the council.

Wright filed a lawsuit against M-NCPPC in March, saying she did not obtain information responsive to a Maryland Public Information Act request she filed. She is suing to get that information.

M-NCPPC conducted an independent personnel investigation with the assistance of outside counsel from HRX Systems, an Annapolis-based human resources consulting firm. M-NCPPC reports that the allegations of a hostile work environment are unfounded.

Representatives from HRX interviewed 16 members of the Parks and Planning staff. The report obtained by MoCo360 redacted names of all parties involved, but essentially cleared Person B – presumably Anderson – of any wrongdoing alleged by Person A and Person C.

The report said none of the parties interviewed had experienced inappropriate behavior or received complaints about Person B, and that he had “historically encouraged the advancement of women in his departments.”

“Those who were interviewed confirmed that Person B felt strongly about the programs that were created under his leadership and that sometimes conversations were direct and intense, yet no one characterized his behavior as creating a hostile work environment,” the report said.

Witnesses also said they felt Person A and Person C were trying to get others in the workplace to build a case against Person B, according to the report.

“The report confirms what I have been saying since these allegations were leaked to the press, and I am of course glad to be vindicated. I am proud of the tremendous productivity and long list of achievements by the Planning and Parks Departments under my leadership,” Anderson wrote in an email to MoCo360. “These accomplishments were made possible in large part because Gwen Wright, Parks Director Mike Riley and I created a positive working environment where our staff was motivated and productive.”

“I am glad to have this bizarre episode behind me, and I am looking forward to contributing to the success of my community for many years to come,” he said.

Partap Verma, who has been reported by some media outlets but not confirmed to have made the allegations, could not be reached for comment Thursday. Verma was the vice chair of the Planning Board when Anderson was chair.

Recommendations within the report include providing anti-harassment and anti-bullying training, streamlining and clarifying HR processes, and making it easier for employees to submit claims.

“The Commission will be reviewing the recommendations in the report to determine how they can implement them,” Glass wrote in a statement. “The Council appreciates the Commission’s review of this personnel matter. We remain focused on making two Planning Board appointments in June.”

“The Planning Board and the Commission are committed to ensuring every Commission employee continues to experience a positive and inclusive work environment,” Montgomery Planning Board Chair Jeff Zyontz said in a Montgomery Planning Board press release. “I appreciate the support of the County Council to move forward and continue the important work of the Parks and Planning Departments for the residents of Montgomery County.”

During a media briefing Wednesday, County Executive Marc Elrich said he hadn’t read the report yet, but was more concerned about potential violations of open meetings laws as opposed to interactions within the Planning Board.



“I was not overly vexed by the interpersonal drama that occurred over there. That’s not my issue. My issue is the consistent violation of the Open Meetings Act and carrying on processes over there that are not the best practices of Montgomery County,” Elrich said.

The County Council has been working to rebuild the Planning Board after the entire board resigned at their request in October. Then-County Council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and his colleagues selected five new members to serve on a temporary basis. Three were permanently replaced in March by Shawn Bartley, James Hedrick and Mitra Pedoeem.

Twenty-four people have applied to serve as chair and/or board member of the Montgomery County Planning Board, including former at-large county council member and candidate for county executive, Hans Riemer. Fifteen Democrats, four Republicans and five unaffiliated candidates have applied, according to a list released Monday.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Elrich would not say who he would endorse for planning board chair, but implied there were candidates that would be a good fit.



“There’s some interesting non-former county employees who I think might make good planning board chairs … some interesting non-council employees,” he said.

