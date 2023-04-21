Decades before plastic was as commonly used as it is today, reusing wasn’t just part of an earth-saving slogan, it was a way of life. With that in mind, three women started Fullfillery, a refill/zero-waste store in Takoma Park focused on the sustainability of reusing practices that were once the norm.

“People lived in a world where they reuse, reuse, reused all the time,” said Rini Saha, co-owner of Fullfillery. “People didn’t rely on plastic like they do now, they would go to local farmer’s markets and carry their own bags. They would take the paper sacks, like the rice sacks my grandmother would get, they would make them into dresses. Those were materials that were invaluable.”

The concept behind a refill/zero-waste store is that customers bring bottles, bags and containers to fill household necessities. The Fullfillery focuses on toiletries and household items including soaps, soy wax candles, toothpaste tabs, reusable straws, bars of hair conditioner and shampoo.

Upon entering the store, patrons are greeted with sweet smells of lavender and lemongrass, most likely coming from the bars of soaps neatly on display by the door or the soap refill station behind the counter. In the far back corner of the store, art made by local children for Earth Day is on display as part of a contest by the store to win $20 in cash and $20 in store credit. County judge negotiated job with prosecutors while presiding

The idea of Fullfillery started with a group of eight environmentally conscious people in 2019 looking to open a zero-waste store. When the pandemic hit, only three people stuck with it: Saha, Susan Cho and Emoke Gaidosch.

They started selling items such as soaps and dental products at farmer’s markets. They built a loyal following of weekly regulars who requested a permanent location and two years ago the Fullfillery opened in Takoma Park.

Advertisement

Each owner has an interest in sustainability and environmentalism. Saha is a vegetarian and former teacher in Washington, D.C. where she saw the lack of education on sustainability; Cho is a vegan and was previously part of the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op; and Gaidosch has a master’s degree in chemistry and environmental management and says she has always had an interest in reducing her ecological footprint.

“My knowledge in chemistry helps a lot in finding better solutions to be as environmentally friendly as possible,” Gaidosch said in an email. “One activity I’m very proud of is working with a local restaurant. I turn their used oils into cleaning products (stain sticks, all-purpose cleaner tablets, solid dish soap etc.).”

While none of the women are natives to Montgomery County with Rini being from Ohio, Cho being from Korea and Gaidosch being from Hungary, supporting and buying local is of high importance to their business.

Advertisement

In addition to Gaidosch’s work with oils from a local restaurant, the company also sells products from local businesses such as Wonky Wicks, which fills old glass bottles and jars with soy wax to make candles.

“I’d like to model a way for a business [not just small ones] to succeed without being based solely on profit,” Cho said. “Consumers should be able to make purchases without throwing their values out the window.”

***

Advertisement

The store is located at 7006 MD-195, Suite 200, and the entrance is nestled between Mark’s Kitchen and Olive Lounge & Grill. The store can be contacted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at fullfillery.com.

Although the store itself isn’t wheelchair accessible, the products still are. According to Saha, customers who are unable to physically visit the shop are encouraged to call the store and the associates will provide options including bringing items downstairs or offer online order pickups at their lockbox, which is located on a wide residential street.