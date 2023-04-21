Every April, communities gather to find ways to celebrate and enhance the environment around them in honor of Earth Day. This year, Montgomery County has some major ways to commemorate the holiday.

Whether you live in Rockville or Poolesville, everyone has the same home address in the galaxy – Earth. Here are some ways to benefit the planet we all live on a local level.

Greenfest

GreenFest is the self-proclaimed largest annual environmental festival in the county, and considering it is spread over two days, in two locations, with two themes we don’t doubt it.

Greenfest in the Gardens is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookside Gardens, at 1800 Glenallan Ave. in Wheaton and will focus on protecting and preserving the environment. Guests can shop native plants, explore educational booths presented by nonprofits and government organizations and listen to live music.

Greenfest in the City is on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in Marian Fryer Town Plaza, at 2424 Reedie Drive in Wheaton and will highlight ways to green your home and your commute. Visitors can check out electric cars, tour a LEED Certified Building and learn about sustainable and healthy Cooking.

Both events are free and will have food and kid-friendly activities.

Earth Day: Garden Party

Kensington Park Library presents Earth Day: Garden Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kensington Park, 4201 Knowles Ave.

The free event includes garden tours, story trail walk, plant swap, teens and tweens planting booth, master gardener plant clinic, compost bins and a book sale. The event is rain or shine

Long Branch Earth Day

Long Branch Earth Day, a community Earth Day celebration, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Flower Ave. Park, at 8746 Flower Ave. in Silver Spring.

The event will feature plant crafts, a park scavenger hunt and vegan specials.

Weed Warrior Workday

Love the satisfaction of pulling weeds from your garden? Lend a hand to Montgomery Parks’ Weed Warrior Volunteer Program and join like-minded Earth lovers. Started in 1999, the program teaches volunteers how to identify and manage specific species of non-native, invasive plants. Events are ongoing throughout the county. To register, visit their website.

Something Awesome! Earth Day Edition

Montgomery Parks presents Something Awesome! from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Black Hill Visitor Center, located at 20926 Lake Ridge Drive in Boyds.

The event features self-led family activities. Materials can be picked up at the visitor center. Registration is required and can be completed on the Montgomery Parks website.

Take a hike

For those who just want to bask in the beautiful nature in their community, enjoy a hike on any of the local trails in the county this weekend. Maybe, pick up some trash along the way.