The D.C.-based eatery Rasa will open its first location in Montgomery County on Thursday, a homecoming for the co-founders of the fast-casual Indian restaurant. Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, friends who grew up in Gaithersburg, are bringing the much-loved brand to the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center in Rockville.

The public can get a sneak peek on Wednesday during Community Day from 5-9 p.m. Guests can pay what they can for bowls to benefit Emma’s Torch, a nonprofit that provides culinary training for refugees. County judge negotiated job with prosecutors while presiding

Vinod and Rahman came up with the idea for Rasa as high school students, drawing inspiration from their fathers, business partners who opened Bombay Bistro in Rockville over 30 years ago. “So quite literally, we grew up at our family restaurants,” Rahman told MoCo360 in January. “Being able to come back to Rockville is just really incredible—[a] full circle moment.”

The 2,200-square-foot space includes a dining patio and a door designed in and delivered from New Delhi; it is the first Rasa location to include bar seating.

The menu includes build-your-own or chef-inspired bowls, cocktails and homemade vegan soft serve.

“We find that a lot of new customers, they tend to order some of our set bowl options on their first or second time, and then as they get more familiar with the menu, they start to kind of build their own bowls as they go along,” Vinod said. “We have seven set bowl, which are kind of a good guide if it’s your first time here. Each set bowl [comes] with a different protein option and then over 80% of our menu is vegan as well so we cater to people of different backgrounds, diets, spice levels.”

Vinod said one popular item at Rasa is the Tikka Chance on Me bowl, which includes chicken tikka, tomato garlic sauce, basmati rice, sauteed spinach, pickled radish, kachumber, pickled onions, toasted cumin yogurt and mint cilantro chutney.

Starting Thursday, Rasa in Rockville will be open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.