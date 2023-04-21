Dozens of students, staff members and parents gathered outside Silver Spring International Middle School Wednesday after school to raise their voices about a plethora of safety issues with the 90-year-old building—including overcrowding, overheating, mold, asbestos, air quality problems, architectural deficiencies and water damage.

A new gym is being constructed on campus, but students and staff say the upgrade won’t address the host of other hazards at the school. Community members have testified at public meetings, written to the school board, reached out to media and organized other advocacy efforts to ask Montgomery County Public Schools for a new building, but officials say the school does not meet the threshold for such a capital budget investment.

History teacher Gretchen Winch has been an advocate for SSIMS and helped organize Wednesday’s rally. While she said the new gym will help with some overcrowding concerns, she said there are still a host of unaddressed problems that demand attention. $10k scholarships awarded to nearly 200 MCPS students

“We want this to be the first step, not the only step,” she said. “Essentially MCPS is telling us, ‘Yeah, this is a problem, but it’s not enough of a problem. Meanwhile just the other day, a student literally showed me a video of a ceiling tile collapsing during class. […] The learning conditions here are just not equal to other kids in MCPS.”

MCPS conducted a SSIMS school safety audit in January, which resulted in the creation of a safety committee made up of students, staff and parents that meets monthly to discuss actions and assess the effectiveness of school’s safety measures.

“MCPS is committed to working with the Silver Spring International school community to improve safety and security at the school,” MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter wrote to MoCo360.

During a heatwave on April 14, Winch used a temperature monitor to check multiple SSIMS classrooms and said she found that not a single classroom measured below 84 degrees. Three third-floor classrooms hit 88 degrees, she told the crowd at the rally. While the AC is technically functional, Winch said it’s antiquated and doesn’t adequately circulate air.

Seventh grader Lucy said some of the school’s hallways are so tight and crowded that she’s been shoved, tripped, fell into lockers and been late to class on multiple occasions.

“It’s not an enjoyable experience,” she said. “It’s stressful and noisy. And if there was an actual emergency, there would be even more shoving and pushing. It’s impossible to get anywhere quickly.”

One student at the rally had a ceiling tile fall on their head during class. Credit: Em Espey

Parents held homemade signs demanding actions from MCPS. Credit: Em Espey

Student Sylvia Gitter spoke at the rally. Gitter previously testified before the Board of Education about the ongoing issues at SSIMS. Credit: Em Espey

At the rally, two eighth graders told MoCo360 about numerous safety issues they’ve experienced on campus. For example, one said he once cut his leg on a nail protruding from a wall because the hallway was so crowded. He said the bathrooms have been “destroyed by everyone” and many of the school spaces feel like they’re “falling apart.”

“If kids feel cared about in a clean space, they’ll take care of it,” he said. “And we don’t feel cared about.”

Another student said over a dozen of his classrooms have asbestos warning stickers in them, and in one maintenance room he and Winch observed what he described as “three-dimensional mold.” He’s working on a final school project that requires him to create a plan for a community improvement, and he’s using it as an opportunity to advocate for a new SSIMS building.

“We don’t want future generations to deal with what we have to deal with here,” he said. “Lots could be done so easily—it’s just so annoying.”

Representatives from the Montgomery County Education Association attended the event, as well as the chief of staff from the office of County Councilmember Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4).

Teacher Lane Cogdill, who uses xe/xem pronouns, said the lack of airflow and increasingly warm days make it extremely difficult for xir students to concentrate in the classroom.

“I personally have a lot of respiratory issues and allergies,” Cogdill said, “and I have to bring my own air purifier to my classroom just so I can breathe and teach. It’s so stifled.”

Cogdill said the recent overheating has sparked conversations among students, who xe said speak openly about their belief that the county doesn’t care enough to help them. According to school data, approximately 70% of SSIMS students are people of color.

“I’ve heard students openly say things like, ‘We know our school isn’t good because the county doesn’t care about us—they care more about the schools with all the white kids,” Cogdill said. “People sometimes think young kids aren’t cognizant of these things, but they absolutely are.”

While middle schoolers may not always know the best way to advocate for themselves, Cogdill said many are aware of the inequalities that exist within MCPS and how that impacts them.

At a recent school board meeting, MCPS facilities management director Seth Adams acknowledged that given its age, the SSIMS building “does degrade faster than others” and needs attention, but he pushed back on claims that the conditions hurt students’ ability to learn.

“A facility does not impact the day-to-day programs,” he told the board.

Speaking at the rally on Wednesday, seventh grader Sylvia Gitter had a message for Adams:

“Middle school buildings matter,” she said, met with cheers from the crowd. “To people like Seth Adams—you try taking a math test in 90-degree heat, and we’ll see how you feel.”