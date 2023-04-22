A Montgomery County judge sentenced Tremayne Dorsey, 44, Friday to life in prison plus 110 years in the murder of 39-year-old James Beverly. Dorsey had forced his way into Beverly’s apartment in the Fairland area of Silver Spring on Nov. 30, 2021, and shot Beverly—his former roommate —in front of Beverly’s 8-month-old daughter and other family members, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dorsey was convicted by a Montgomery County jury in January. Dorsey had been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Lauren DeMarco, director of public affairs at the State’s Attorney’s Office. He was found guilty on all charges.

According to court proceedings, Dorsey had previously lived with Beverly and his family and had also had a disagreement with them. Man wounded after shots fired into home near Fairland Elementary in Silver Spring

On the night of the shooting, Dorsey broke into Beverly’s apartment in the 12300 block of Treetop Drive and shot and killed him, according to officials. Beverly’s 8-month-old daughter and other family members were just feet away inside the apartment unit, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Dorsey also assaulted two women inside the apartment. After the women refused to give him a bag that was inside the apartment, Dorsey fled the scene, according to authorities.

Dorsey was found and arrested in Colonial Heights, Virginia, a month later.

Judge John Maloney sentenced Dorsey to life for first-degree murder and home invasion, 20 years for use of a firearm, 25 years for first-degree assault, 20 years for another count of use of a firearm, 25 years for another count of first-degree assault, and 20 years for a third count of use of a firearm.

Dorsey was represented by the Office of the Public Defender, according to court documents. His address is unknown.