Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. Saturday to correct a previous version of the story that said the shooting took place in Gaithersburg. It took place in Silver Spring.

A man was wounded after shots were fired into a home on Fairdale Road, in the same block as Silver Spring’s Fairland Elementary School, on April 13, according to Montgomery County Police.

3rd District officers responded around 10:13 p.m. to the 14300 block of Fairdale Road and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Man gets life in prison for murder of former roommate in Silver Spring

Multiple shots had been fired into the residence, according to the release. A blue Tesla was seen leaving the scene, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 240-773-6800 or 866-411-TIPS (8477). Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.