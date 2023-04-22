Montgomery County officials showed support Friday as organizers of this year’s Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival announced what to expect at this year’s celebration at a media event.

The multiday event, which aims to be the Washington region’s biggest Juneteenth celebration, will benefit the rebuilding of the historic Scotland A.M.E. Zion church. Festival chairperson LaTisha Gasaway-Paul is a fifth generation Scotland resident and referenced the history of the Save Our Scotland campaign to preserve and improve the historically Black community of Scotland in Potomac.

“I’m just continuing the work the work that was already paved for me by my ancestors that started with ‘Save Our Scotland’ in 1968,” Gasaway-Paul said. “They already did the work; my job is to make sure that we’re continuing the work and doing right by what they’ve already started.”

An important aspect of the celebration in June is that all net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2nd Century Project, a capital campaign launched in 2022 for the purpose of repairing and expanding the church on Seven Locks Road.

After a 2019 storm destroyed a wall of the church, its members have worked to rebuild it. The church has experienced a myriad of challenges caused by various floods and storms wearing down the building due to its location prone to flooding.

In 2020, members of the church formed the 2nd Century Project, a plan aimed at rescuing the building.

Advertisement

According to Gasaway-Paul, organizers have raised over $2.8 million — and an additional $3 million will be matched by the Glenstone Foundation, which led to the formation of the Juneteenth Foundation.

“The church is where it all starts,” Gasaway-Paul said. “The church is the root. Scotland AME Zion Church, when you talk about Juneteenth and you’re talking about being slaves, what we had was faith. That was one thing that could not be taken away from us.”

Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation and is celebrated annually on June 19.

Advertisement

Benefitting the church is an aspect of the festival that Montgomery County councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) said is important after all that the structure has been through.

“We have a historic church across the street nearing its 100th year that cannot stand on its own,” Friedson said. “That was and still is being held up by two-by-fours because of outside forces and here we’re in a community that [persists] despite every obstacle that has been placed in front of it, all those outside forces, the flood of institutional racism, the flood of indifference, the flood of intentional efforts to shut this community off and to shut this community out.”

The festival will kick off June 17 with the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Club presentation of a Motown musical celebration of the Du-Drop Inn, a historic Black nightclub in Montgomery County. The event will feature local artists performing hit songs from Little Richard, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and other legendary performers from the 1940s to ’70s. Doors open for dinner at 5 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

On June 18, the festival is hosting an evening of gospel music from 5-8 p.m. at the Black Rock Arts Center in Germantown. On June 19, the festival will feature a day of special performances at the Cabin John Village in Potomac.

To close out celebrations, on June 19, the festival is showcasing the Scotland Freedom Day Concert at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, featuring reggae performer Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band. Showtime is planned for 7 p.m.; doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Other events on Juneteenth include a children’s carnival, an exhibition of African American artists, a food court with ethnic and Southern cuisine, sports activities, and presentations on Black history in this region.

Advertisement

A highlight of the weekend will be the second annual Clarence “Pint” Isreal Juneteenth Classic baseball game hosted by Bethesda Big Train Baseball at Shirley Povich Field on June 19 at 7 p.m. The game honors Isreal, a Rockville resident who became a star of the Negro Leagues in the 1940s.

There will also be a film festival at the AFI Theater in Silver Spring June 20 to 21.

Although all are welcome to the festival, it does mark great significance to the Scotland community.

Advertisement

“We’re going to stand together with this community … to lift each other up. And that’s what this is about,” Friedson said. “That’s what this Juneteenth Celebration is about. That’s what this project across the street is about when we think of Juneteenth.”

Although Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich acknowledged the beauty of the celebration, he said there is more work to be done.

Some of the work he mentioned was the possibility of adding solar panels to homes in the Scotland community, along with improving the Emory Grove community with the addition to 500 houses.

Advertisement

“If you look at every single metric, whether it’s homeownership, whether it’s health, whether it’s education, whether it’s income, the Black community remains at the bottom of that list,” he said. “That should send a clear message that racism is too alive and too well in America, and there’s a lot of work to be done. So, when we finish celebrating and have a great time together, we all have to get back to the work of delivering the justice that has been too long denied.”