A Takoma Park toddler opened their apartment door for a UPS driver making a March 21 delivery, and now the mother is facing multiple counts of child neglect. Police say the driver reported finding two toddlers visibly upset and alone in a home with “unsanitary conditions.”

Police believe the children had been left alone for “several hours” before they responded to the scene. While officers were still present, 32-year-old mother Josiane Sahok arrived carrying a 5-year-old child. The officers contacted Child Protective Services.

Officers had previously responded to the same location on April 12 after receiving report that a small child had fallen from a third-floor window. The investigation is still active, according to police.

[FOX 5]

MCPS highlights drug sobriety support program

The county school district is spotlighting the Recovery and Academic Program, a free local resource for high school students that provides comprehensive academic support and sobriety resources for people suffering from substance use disorder.

Advertisement

“They can work through their courses in a safe and sober environment with peers who are also looking for recovery support,” Care Coordinator Madison Ruppenthal said. “It’s an environment that takes them away from the pressures of drugs and alcohol.”

Once enrolled, students are allowed to participate through their high school graduation. Program activities include relapse prevention, goal setting, one-on-one counseling and recovery planning.

[WTOP]

Advertisement

Lightning strike starts house fire in Colesville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in Colesville caused by lightning during a torrent of Saturday rain. The fire was started by a lightning strike hitting a gas line, investigators concluded. MCRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the family handled the crisis adeptly, and no one was injured.

“They alertly closed the door on their way out and called 911 safely from outside. That’s a textbook way to handle it,” he said.

Advertisement

[WJLA]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 60 and mild winds.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

SSIMS classrooms hit 88 degrees during recent heat waves, teacher says

Fired planning director sues to obtain records from planning commission

Advertisement

Scotland’s Juneteenth fest aims to be D.C. area’s biggest. Here’s what to expect.