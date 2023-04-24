Students and staff from continue to struggle in coping with the loss of Kofi Frempong, John F. Kennedy High’s signature program coordinator and a beloved staple of the school community. Frempong was killed by his nephew April 5 in a murder-suicide in Anne Arundel County.

“When you work at Kennedy, Kofi stood out immediately as somebody who treats everybody with dignity and respect,” Kennedy teacher Lauren Hurley said. “He believed in kids when they needed it the most. He found strengths when they were hidden. He created a sense of family, because he led with love and positive regard for students, and he made all of us feel really safe.”

Kennedy junior Linkoyam Painemilla recently testified before the county school board to request formal recognition of Frempong’s leadership and legacy. He said past and present LTI students have “many ideas” of what that could look like. MCPS bus crash sends four elementary-age students, one adult to hospital

Frempong, 47, led the Silver Spring school’s Leadership Training Institute (LTI), a nearly 30-year-old program designed to empower students through experiential learning, community service and other activities, according to officials.

“Many LTI students thought of Mr. Frempong as an angel who would drop everything to assist a student in need,” Painemilla told board members on April 20. “Two minutes would never capture the impact he has had on our lives,” he added, referring to the time cap for school board testimony.

LTI members are developing a college scholarship for Kennedy students in Frempong’s name, Painemilla said.

More than a dozen Kennedy staff members and students, current and former, reached out to MoCo360 to share their memories of Frempong and emphasize the impact they say he left on the school community. Staff members say students visited his office constantly to ask for advice, laugh at his jokes and receive encouragement and support.

“His office was always full,” former Kennedy teacher Dawn Gibbons said. “There were so many times I’d go in there upset or aggravated and leave with a smile on my face just from being with him. We worked together for seven years, and I can’t stress enough how much of a role model he was for students. I can’t imagine going in that building and him not being there.”

Michael Williams, a former Kennedy educator, said Frempong had the unique ability to make people laugh even in the middle of a serious or stressful conversation.

“He was able to get you to drop your guard and realize it’s just life—we don’t have to take it so seriously,” he said.

Credit: Linko Painemilla

Credit: Amanuel Kebebew

Credit: Amanuel Kebebew

Kennedy history teacher Yonsoo Kang said Frempong left behind running jokes that brought much-needed laughter to his colleagues during busy school days. For example, Kang described himself as the type of person who’s not afraid to eat mismatched leftovers. He said he remembers popping open his lunch box one day after Thanksgiving and seeing a look of shock on Frempong’s face as he surveyed the sweet potato pie, Costco guacamole and Popeye’s biscuit.

“Kofi goes, ‘That’s the craziest combination I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Kang said, wiping away a tear even as he laughed at the memory.

Kang said he always associated Popeye’s with his grandfather, who passed away last December—but thanks to Frempong’s friendly ribbing, he now associates the comfort food with them both.

“They were imperfect people who had characteristics you wanted to emulate as much as you could, because they always made you feel better whenever you were around them.”

Other educators agree that one of the biggest lessons Frempong imparted to others was the ability to put life’s pressures in perspective.

“We worked together for 10 years. I used to call him my balancer,” Newport Mill Middle’s assistant principal Kaleisha Wright said. “He was always able to remind you that things aren’t as serious as they feel in the moment. You could vent to him, and he’d always listen, and then you’d end up leaving his office feeling relaxed and grounded.”

In January, Frempong helped Painemilla and two other Kennedy juniors launch a free program called Choices that aims to increase drug and alcohol awareness through presentations and small group discussions with students.

The program meets twice a month at Argyle Middle in Silver Spring, where it hosts upwards of a dozen youth. Organizers say it would never have come to fruition without Frempong’s help, and now they’re in talks to expand the meetings to Silver Spring International Middle School.

Choices co-leader Amanuel Kebebew joined Kennedy as an international student and said Frempong helped him feel at home from his first day joining the LTI program—which he described as “definitely a family.”

“I immediately felt like I was home,” he said. “All of a sudden, I had 30 new brothers and 30 new sisters. Knowing Mr. Frempong led it was a huge attribute.”

In a letter to students and families announcing Frempong’s passing, Kennedy principal Joe Rubens described him as a “well-known member of our community” and “a loving husband and father.” The school provided counseling and mental health support to Kennedy students following the news of his death, according to Rubens.

MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter told MoCo360 that in May, Kennedy is planning a celebration of life and service to honor Frempong. She said the school community has been remembering his legacy through candlelight vigils, tributes and messages sent to his family.

“At the school, banners are hung outside of [his] classroom and in the counseling office for students to write tribute/thank you messages,” she wrote. “[His] desk in his classroom remains untouched as students have left flowers and messages for him and his family there.”

School staff say they can’t imagine anyone else filling Frempong’s shoes as leader of the LTI program. Baxter did not respond to requests for comment on if and how the position is expected to be filled.

“You can definitely feel the loss in the school,” Kennedy staff member Dominique Duarte said. “You feel his spirit, but it’s surreal not to see him. A few students have told me they thought they saw him walking in the hallway and had to do a double take. It’s just a huge loss for our school.”