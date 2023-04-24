A single-vehicle collision involving a Montgomery County Public School bus resulted in four students and the driver being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police, fire and rescue teams responded to the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike in the Fairland area of Silver Spring around 9:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a call for a school bus collision, according to police spokesperson Shiera Goff. Four elementary-age students and the bus driver were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Goff said.

Goff said police do not yet know the ages of the students. SSIMS classrooms hit 88 degrees during recent heat waves, teacher says

“The incident just happened, so it’s way too early to say if charges will be filed or what caused the crash,” she wrote to MoCo360. “As with any serious collision, there is an investigation.”

School district spokesperson Jessica Baxter could not yet provide the name of the driver but said the bus was headed to Fairland Elementary School at the time of the incident.

“MCPS transportation staff is supporting police and medical responders,” Baxter wrote. “We’ll have more later.”

