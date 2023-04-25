Montgomery Parks receives $5.495 million in funding from the state of Maryland

Montgomery Parks received $5.495 million in capital funding for 13 projects from the state of Maryland during the 2023 legislative session.

The funding will be used for park projects in six legislative districts in Montgomery County that include trail and bridge projects, playground and athletic field improvements, sports court and skatepark amenities, community garden and picnic facilities, environmental restoration, and ADA enhancements [Montgomery Parks].

The Montgomery County Fair Has Announced its 2023 Dates

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair announced the dates of its 74th annual fair.

This year’s fair will be from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19. The fair features animals, food, arts and crafts and more than 50 buildings with 5,000 animals [The MoCo Show].

National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Poolesville

The National Weather Service for the Baltimore/Washington region confirmed a tornado came through Poolesville on Saturday.

The agency confirmed via Twitter that it was an EF-O tornado, a tornado that has estimated wind speeds at 65-85 mph. It’s the lowest rating on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5 [MyMCMedia].

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

