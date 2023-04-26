Shannon McKenzie was named the MCPS Teacher of the Year in an April 24 ceremony. A child development teacher at Clarksburg High School, McKenzie has been teaching in MCPS for seven years. One of three finalists up for the award, she will now compete to be Maryland’s Teacher of the Year.

Colleagues complimented her management and organization and the welcoming atmosphere she created. In a short time at Clarksburg, she doubled enrollment in the Child Development program. McKenzie is also working with local colleges to establish National Honor Society programs (MoCoShow).

Truck catches fire on I-270

A truck carrying paper products caught fire while on I-270 on Tuesday. Several lanes were blocked while fire officials cleaned up the scene. Fire spread from cardboard boxes in the semi-tractor trailer to a forklift attached to the truck (NBC4 Washington).

Dalewood Playground to receive $250,000 in funding

Dalewood Playground in Silver Spring now has $250,000 available in funding from the state of Maryland. The money will go to constructing a new playground, managing stormwater infrastructure, and creating accessible walkways, though elected officials had hoped to receive $800,000.

Today’s weather: A chance of rain after 2 pm.

