Joshua Grice, 30, of Washington, D.C., faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a potential life sentence after being convicted Tuesday afternoon of raping a nine-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her Takoma Park bedroom in 2021.

After a six-day trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court, a jury convicted Grice of first-degree rape and first-degree burglary-home invasion stemming from the incident.

On Nov. 29, 2021, police responded to Browning Avenue in Takoma Park for report of a sexual assault, according to charging documents. Detectives learned that the 9-year-old victim had been asleep in her bed when she awoke to find an unknown male on top of her, records state. MCPS bus crash sends four elementary-age students, one adult to hospital

The man, who wore all black clothing and a face covering, forced the child’s mouth shut and proceeded to perform oral sex on her, according to police records. The suspect told the victim to “stay quiet and come with him,” records state. When the child resisted, the suspect fled to the living room and escaped. The victim’s sister, also a juvenile, observed the suspect “standing directly outside the open window” looking into the apartment before he fled the area, according to police.

Montgomery County detectives used DNA evidence from the victim’s Sexual Assault Forensic Examination kit to affirmatively link Grice to the crime in May 2022. His DNA sample had been taken in 2019 as a suspect in a separate third-degree sex assault investigation, police report. His criminal trial for the Takoma Park rape began on April 17.

“This violent offender preyed on a young, innocent child,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy wrote in a statement. “Due to the efforts of the Montgomery County Crime Lab, Montgomery County Police and our trial team, justice is being served. We also want to recognize the Tree House Child Advocacy Center for its impactful work in cases involving vulnerable victims.”

Grice’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and the potential for a life sentence.