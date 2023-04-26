It’s a cold early December evening in the Navy Yard, half a block from Washington’s temple to the great American pastime, Nationals Park. At the flagship location of their fast-casual Indian restaurant chain, Rasa, Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod are throwing a party to mark the business’s fifth anniversary. The second Rasa, in D.C.’s Mount Vernon Triangle, opened in July 2020, followed by two Virginia locations: National Landing (July 2021) and Fairfax’s Mosaic District (July 2022).

A three-piece experimental band called Gin con Leche performs in the middle of the space while guests chitchat, sip on tamarind gin and tonics or coconut water served in Rasa-branded coconuts, and nibble on the restaurant’s signature bowls, such as Tikka Chance on Me (chicken tikka in tomato-garlic sauce with spinach, rice and mint-cilantro chutney) and Caul Me Maybe (tofu and vegetables with peanut-sesame sauce and pumpkin seeds).

There’s another cause for celebration that night. The partners had recently announced that in the spring they’d be opening Rasa’s first Montgomery County location, in Montrose Crossing shopping center. The 2,200-square-foot space would seat 50 inside and 16 outside and, like all Rasas, have a full liquor license. “We’ve been looking for the right location in Montgomery County from day one,” Sahil says. “This is a strip we’ve dreamed of being in because it’s the nexus of Bethesda, Rockville, Potomac and Gaithersburg, and there’s so much action and development. It’s an established hub where people grab food—MOD Pizza, Cava, Honeygrow—and there’s a lot of parking.”

Rasa owners Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman (center left and right, respectively) with their fathers, K.N. Vinod (left) and Surfy Rahman (right) Credit: Photo by Laura Chase de Formigny

What makes the Maryland Rasa particularly special is that it’s just three miles from Bombay Bistro, the restaurant their fathers, K.N. (Kottapurath Narayanan) Vinod, who goes by Vinod, and Surfy Rahman, have operated since 1991. “We’re standing on our fathers’ shoulders,” Sahil says. “To open in Rockville 30 years ago, they were true pioneers. They laid the path for us to come back and build on their legacy, to use food as a vehicle to bring people together.”

But that wasn’t the path the fathers intended to lay. Their sons both had business degrees from the University of Maryland and nascent corporate careers. Sahil was a business analyst for Deloitte; Rahul was an investment banker for BNP Paribas. When they told their dads in 2014 that they had quit their jobs and planned to move back in with their respective families to pursue Rasa, the reaction wasn’t enthusiastic.

“What? Are you crazy?” Vinod recalls exclaiming.

Advertisement

“Our hearts sank!” Surfy says. “The restaurant business is hard on families and burns people out. This isn’t what we wanted for them.” But their boys’ passion to make Indian food accessible to the masses, using a create-your-own-bowl model similar to Chipotle, Cava and Sweetgreen, won them over. They invested in the business, helped develop recipes and gave operation advice.

With conditions.

“Dad said, ‘You can’t open a restaurant sitting in front of a computer. I’m not just going to hand you a bunch of menus. Here’s 400 pounds of onions, start slicing. Until you do that, we can’t talk,’ ” Rahul says. “That created tension because we wanted to move fast, but in hindsight he was right about building that foundation.”

Advertisement

Pickled radish provides the dash of pink in Aloo Need Is Love, the dish at the center of the above photo. Credit: Photo by Laura Chase de Formigny

A Perfect Pairing

The fathers know what it takes to make a partnership work, even if, on paper, they say, theirs shouldn’t have for cultural reasons. “We come from diametrically opposite families,” Surfy says. “I’m from northern India [Bihar]; he’s from southern India [Kerala]. He was born into the Hindu faith and I’m Muslim, though I grew to be agnostic. We came from very different backgrounds but work like tongue and groove.” D.C. man convicted of home invasion and rape of 9-year-old in Takoma Park

Vinod is 64; Surfy is 66. Both attended the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in India—Surfy in Kolkata, concentrating on front-of-house operations, and Vinod in Chennai, becoming a chef. In 1981, they met while working for the Ashok Group hotel chain in New Delhi and became friends. In 1985, serendipitously, they wound up in Washington working for a now-closed Indian restaurant chain called Tandoor and started talking about opening a place of their own, one that would showcase both northern and southern Indian dishes, a rarity in the DMV at the time. Vinod married his wife, Nisha, in 1987. Surfy and Madhavi Rahman married in 1988.

Given the pair’s lack of commercial financial history, banks turned Rahman and Vinod down for loans, so they put $35,000 each—every nickel they had, plus some family loans—into the project. Knowing it was a huge risk, both couples agreed the wives would keep their jobs. (Nisha worked for Fannie Mae; Madhavi worked for CTIS Inc., a health data company.) To avoid a costly buildout, the partners looked for an existing restaurant to buy. They scoured Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, but building landlords often turned them down. “They worried that the strong smell of Indian food would put their other tenants off,” Vinod says.

Advertisement

They bought the restaurant that formerly occupied the Bombay Bistro space for $55,000, leaving little for design, supplies and equipment. Surfy’s sister, Nandita Madan, helped with the design at that and their subsequent restaurants, as well as the various Rasa locations. Short on cash, the partners maxed out credit cards to buy groceries for the menu, which did in fact feature dishes from both the northern and southern regions of India.

A favorable Washington Post review in August 1992 hailing low prices, elegant food and polished service created lines out the door of the 64-seat restaurant, and the partners never looked back. They opened a second Bombay Bistro in Fairfax in 1995, Indique in D.C.’s Cleveland Park in 2002 and Indique Heights in Friendship Heights in 2006. (They sold the Fairfax business in 2008 and closed Indique Heights in 2014. Indique remains open.) From left: Madhavi and Surfy Rahman; Sonam Sagar; Surfy’s sister, Nandita Madan; K.N. Vinod; and then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at Bombay Bistro in 2000 Credit: Photo courtesy K.N. Vinod

“Exotic” No More

When the first Bombay Bistro opened, Sahil and Rahul were toddlers. Growing up as first-

generation kids (they both have younger sisters) in families whose lives greatly centered on Indian food traditions proved challenging.

Advertisement

Much of what Americans knew of Indian culture were degrading pop culture tropes, Sahil explains. “Going through elementary, middle and high school, it was ‘Thank you, come again’ from [the Apu Nahasapeemapetilon character] in The Simpsons, monkey brains from Indiana Jones [and the Temple of Doom], curry smells funny and burns twice, once on the way in, once on the way out.” Sahil went to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, Gaithersburg Middle School and Gaithersburg High School, and Rahul attended Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, Ridgeview Middle School and Quince Orchard High School.

“I was 100% embarrassed to be Indian as a kid. I wanted to be white, which is funny to say out loud,” Sahil confesses. “I remember bringing Indian food to elementary school and being picked on. I said, ‘Mom, I want Lunchables like everyone else.’ ” Rahul had a similar experience. “We didn’t want parathas; we wanted turkey-and-mayonnaise sandwiches. I wasn’t really friends with many Indians in school. We shied away from them as a way to fit in,” he says.

But as they introduced their friends to Indian food in high school, it became a form of currency instead of an object of derision. “Mom would pick [me] up from soccer and there would be four white guys in the back seat shouting, ‘Chicken tikka, mak-ha-ni, mak-ha-ni!’ so she would take us to Bombay Bistro instead of the house,” Sahil says. The phenomenon continued in college when, after working shifts as servers and bartenders at Indique, they’d bring food back to their College Park dorms for their non-Indian roommates. “They didn’t know these flavors existed. Their minds were blown,” Rahul says. “They started seeking Indian food out and spending special occasions at Indique,” Sahil adds. “It was a really powerful reminder about how introducing people to things in a safe and welcoming way can make a big difference.”

Advertisement

Just as something clicked in their non-Indian friends’ minds, it clicked in their own. “We went from being embarrassed about Indian culture to being proud of it,” Rahul says. With Rasa, they’d become ambassadors of it. (The name Rasa has a triple meaning. It translates as taste or essence in Sanskrit; references the nine rasas, or emotions, in dramatic arts; and combines the names RAhul and SAhil.)

It would take just north of $1 million to open Rasa. To support themselves in the year it took to do it, the friends worked for their fathers and drove for Lyft on weekends. Banks weren’t interested in lending money to two 25-year-olds with no track record and no assets for a risky restaurant start-up, so they pitched friends, family, connections from their old jobs and investors in Bombay Bistro and Indique. Sometimes, they set up a mock Rasa line in those restaurants so potential investors could grasp the concept: Order predetermined combination bowls or customize them by choosing a base (such as basmati rice, greens, grains, rice noodles); a main (say lamb, turmeric ginger shrimp or sweet potato tikki); a sauce (perhaps tamarind chili or coconut ginger); a vegetable selection (maybe charred eggplant or chickpeas); toppings, among them masala beets, carrot slaw, lentil chips and mango salsa; and chutneys and dressings.

Rasa opened in December 2017 to such buzz that they weren’t prepared for the demand and quickly had to adjust. Seven weeks later, they received a glowing 2½-star review from The Washington Post, and business boomed even more. Other accolades followed. Fundraising became easier. The company, Rasa Rising LLC, raised $1.31 million in a second round of funding in 2019 and raised a significant amount more (they prefer not to divulge how much) in a Series A round completed a year ago and spearheaded by Rellevant Partners, a food and beverage-focused growth equity firm.

Advertisement

“Landlords and diners are now excited about Indian food instead of having to be convinced,” Sahil says proudly. “Indian food is finally having its moment.”

David Hagedorn writes about dining and restaurants. He lives in Washington, D.C.

This story appears in the May/June issue of Bethesda Magazine.

Advertisement