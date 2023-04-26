Montgomery County resident Petros Bein says the first time he was confronted by police was when he was 14, walking past Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg on the way home from school with a friend.

“The officer said one of us had a laser pointer, which we did not. We were still searched. My friend was slammed on the hood of the officer’s car. We were just two young boys walking home from school. We were treated like criminals,” Bein said.

Dozens of Montgomery County residents packed County Council chambers in Rockville Tuesday evening to voice their support of and opposition to the STEP Act, a proposed bill that would limit the reasons that county police could stop motorists and pedestrians. STEP stands for Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing. Bein was one of several residents who shared his experience in support of the county legislation. He said that incident was not the only time he’s been pulled over while walking or driving.

The act, sponsored by councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) with co-sponsor support from councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) aims to address racial disparities in traffic stops by prohibiting police from conducting stops for certain offenses, prohibit consent searches of a vehicle by a police officer and require collection of data and information related to traffic stops.

“The reality is that minor traffic stops have been used as a pretext for racial profiling and harassment for far too long,” Bein said. “Traffic stops do not effectively prevent or address crime, rather, they create a sense of fear and mistrust towards law and law enforcement.”

Under the bill, the following would not be considered sufficient reason for a traffic stop:

Advertisement

Violations of licensing and registration

Violations of certificate of title or insurance

Window tinting

Defective headlamp or taillight

Illuminated license plate

Minor obstructions, including, signs, posters and other nontransparent materials on the windshields

Jaywalking

Those offenses could be considered secondary offenses, but not primary offenses—meaning that officers can write a ticket for them, but that they cannot be the main reason they pull someone over.

Officers would still be allowed to stop motorists if none of the headlights or taillights were working. D.C. man convicted of home invasion and rape of 9-year-old in Takoma Park

A 2021 report from the county’s Office of Legislative Oversight found that Black and Latinx drivers are stopped and searched during traffic stops for lower‐level traffic violations at disproportionately higher rates compared to white drivers in the county. A 2022 OLO report also found that traffic stops occurred more often for technical traffic code violations and not necessarily because a driver was driving in an unsafe manner.

Advertisement

The majority of speakers present Tuesday night voiced support for the STEP Act.

“We know firsthand, as well as from our peers, that minor traffic stops can cause physical harm to drivers. They can cause a lot of anxiety, stress and fear,” said Danielle Blocker, executive director of Young People for Progress, a community organizing and social justice organization of young people under age 35 in the county. “For every story that you hear tonight, it’s really important to note that there are dozens more stories that you won’t hear because people are afraid of speaking up about negative encounters with police.”

Omodamola Williams, a father and Gaithersburg resident, said he has had several “traumatizing” encounters with police. He said he understands that the law needs to be enforced but worries that officers can use their power to target people of color.

Advertisement

Williams said he was pulled over for having expired tags at a time when he was homeless and sleeping in his car. He said the officer sent the ticket to an address Williams no longer lived at instead of his P.O. box, so Williams never received the ticket. He said he ended up spending time in jail and losing his car and job because he didn’t pay the ticket.

“I was in jail for being poor and homeless … this traumatized me to the point where I avoid cops altogether,” Williams said. “Not everyone with dead tags is a criminal with drugs and guns.”

However, several county residents voiced opposition to the bill, specifically citing concerns that limiting traffic stops would make it harder for law enforcement to detect and confiscate weapons and drugs.

Advertisement

Father Brian Jordan of St. Camillus Catholic Parish in Silver Spring said he worries there could be increased gun violence if traffic stops are reduced, anecdotally citing instances where drivers were pulled over for expired tags and were discovered to have weapons.

“I oppose this bill because reducing traffic stops would jeopardize public safety in our county, particularly in school zones with children in densely populated areas,” Jordan said. “I hope and pray every day that an act of gun violence will not take these young members of our community.”



Helene Rosenheim of the Greater Olney Civic Association said she agrees there are systemic issues and disparities with traffic stops but doesn’t see this bill as the solution. Rosenheim said she’s concerned that minor traffic violations not being addressed through traffic stops will cause public safety issues.

“We want a cure for cancer, but we don’t stop screening for it. This bill would be equivalent to that,” Rosenheim said. “We need to put in the work to find the correct mixture of drugs and stop it from getting worse.”

Advertisement



The council’s Public Safety Committee will hold a work session on the bill in July before it heads to the council for a final vote. Mink, councilmembers Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) serve on that committee.