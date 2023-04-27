During the official opening of its Advanced Development Center (ADC) in Rockville, Intellian announced it is investing $100 million to develop satellite communication technology in Rockville.
Intellian is a global provider of future-proof satellite user terminals and communications solutions. The Rockville site is Intellian’s first US-based research and development center. By the end of the year, Intellian plans to expand the team to over 70 people. [The MoCo Show]
MoCo school bus traffic violations cost $150,000
Montgomery County Public Schools paid about $148,500 in traffic fines from July 1, 2015 through Jan. 24, 2023, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
Automated traffic enforcement measures including speed cameras and red light cameras contributed to the 1,622 citations. Most of the offenses — 62% — came from school buses and 85% of the school bus stop arm violations were by school bus drivers. [MyMCMedia]
Postal service worker robbed at gunpoint in Olney
Montgomery County police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier after 2 p.m. Wednesday in Olney.
The USPS worker was delivering items in the 3100 block of St. Florence Terrace when a suspect approached and took their keys, according to police.
Police said the suspect, who was armed and wearing a mask, fled toward Old Baltimore Road. [NBC4]
Today’s weather: Partially cloudy, with a high of 70.
In case you missed it:
Bethesda Magazine unveils new look, refreshed coverage
Traffic stop bill in County Council brings out many supporters, fewer opponents
School superintendent to announce new actions to combat racism, hate bias