During the official opening of its Advanced Development Center (ADC) in Rockville, Intellian announced it is investing $100 million to develop satellite communication technology in Rockville.

Intellian is a global provider of future-proof satellite user terminals and communications solutions. The Rockville site is Intellian’s first US-based research and development center. By the end of the year, Intellian plans to expand the team to over 70 people. [The MoCo Show]

MoCo school bus traffic violations cost $150,000

Montgomery County Public Schools paid about $148,500 in traffic fines from July 1, 2015 through Jan. 24, 2023, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Automated traffic enforcement measures including speed cameras and red light cameras contributed to the 1,622 citations. Most of the offenses — 62% — came from school buses and 85% of the school bus stop arm violations were by school bus drivers. [MyMCMedia]

Postal service worker robbed at gunpoint in Olney

Advertisement

Montgomery County police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier after 2 p.m. Wednesday in Olney.

The USPS worker was delivering items in the 3100 block of St. Florence Terrace when a suspect approached and took their keys, according to police.

Police said the suspect, who was armed and wearing a mask, fled toward Old Baltimore Road. [NBC4]

Advertisement

Today’s weather: Partially cloudy, with a high of 70.

In case you missed it:

Bethesda Magazine unveils new look, refreshed coverage

Advertisement

Traffic stop bill in County Council brings out many supporters, fewer opponents

School superintendent to announce new actions to combat racism, hate bias