Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP) announced Tuesday the Bethesda Fine Arts Festival will return in May bringing 120 artists from throughout the country to Montgomery County.

Admission to the festival is free and free parking will be available in the public parking garage on Auburn and Del Ray Avenues. The outdoor event will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 14. USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Olney

The festival will include contemporary artists, live entertainment and Bethesda restaurants in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle, along Norfolk, Auburn and Del Ray avenues. Artists will showcase works from various mediums including paintings, drawing, photography, furniture, jewelry, woodwork, and ceramics, according to a news release by BUP.

Local artists to be highlighted include ceramic artist Mea Rhee of Silver Spring, glass artist Jennifer Moffitt of Kensington, jewelry artist Courtney Gillen of Silver Spring, mixed media artist Laurie Breen of Silver Spring and painters Annie Gudis of Chevy Chase and Cassie Taggart of Silver Spring.

Live entertainment includes performances by Sara Jones, The Walkaways, Carley Harvey, Wes Tucker & The Skillets, Eric Scott, Jay Byrd and Jarreau Williams.

Restaurants including Bethesda Curry Kitchen, Dog Haus Biergarten and The Red Bandana will sell food and drinks, including beer and wine, according to the release.

Advertisement