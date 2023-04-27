While delivering mail on a postal route in Olney, a U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed by an unknown suspect with a handgun. Law enforcement officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the culprit’s capture.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Montgomery County Police responded to the 3100 block of St. Florence Terrace for report of an armed robbery, said police spokesperson Lauren Ivey. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody, she said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s office will be handling the investigation, according to postal inspection spokesperson Brian Harris, who said U.S. Postal Inspectors also responded to the scene in partnership with police. D.C. man convicted of home invasion and rape of 9-year-old in Takoma Park

The postal worker had been delivering mail when they were approached by the suspect, who “demanded USPS property while brandishing a handgun,” Harris wrote to MoCo360 “After obtaining USPS, property, the suspect is believed to have possibly fled the location in a black vehicle.”

Harris described the suspect as a Black male in his twenties and taller than 5’10” with a “thin, slender build.” He was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a blue face mask covering his face, Harris said.

“This investigation is still in the preliminary stages,” he wrote to MoCo360. “A reward is being offered up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.”

When asked about the nature of the stolen property, Harris said he could provide no further details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. Data quantifying how often postal workers have been robbed in Montgomery County this year would have to be requested through a Freedom of Information Act request, he said.