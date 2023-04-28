Black bear seen snacking on trash in Kensington neighborhood

Residents of a Kensington neighborhood a few blocks away from the Capital Beltway have reported seeing a black bear on Dewmar Lane and Culver Street. The bear was caught on surveillance video rummaging through trash cans and eating garbage Monday and Tuesday.

Brian Eyler with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the bear was likely following a body of water like Rock Creek and walked across Beach Drive and up onto Culver Street. He said residents along Beach Drive should bring in their bird feeders and any outside food to keep bears away.

[NBC 4]

Nonprofit partnership breaks ground for 189 affordable housing units near Forest Glen Metro

The Montgomery Housing Partnership broke ground on its largest housing project and one of the largest complexes of affordable units in Montgomery County Thursday.

Advertisement

The 189 units of affordable housing are being built on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, not far from the Forest Glen Metro Station. The $100 million project will include space for residents to enjoy the outdoors, two bike rooms, a fitness and a business center, underground parking and a dog washing station.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Fire at Wheaton auto shop causes $1M in damages

Advertisement

A fire at a Wheaton auto body shop Wednesday has caused $1 million in damages.

The fire broke out in the Wheaton Body Shop on Fern Street near University Boulevard West. About 70 firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m.

The fire appears to be accidental and caused by wire rack shelving units, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer. Several vehicles inside the shop were involved in the fire.

Advertisement

[WTOP]

Today’s weather

Rainy with a high of 55 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it …

An interview with Wes Moore: “I’m not just talk”

Painters, singers and sculptors: Various artists to gather at the Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

Advertisement

Rep. Raskin completes chemotherapy treatment, is in remission

