Montgomery County Public School employees have received more than 1,600 traffic violations while driving school vehicles over the past seven-and-a-half years, a new report from the Office of the Inspector General reveals. School buses accounted for the vast majority of these citations, the report shows.

Between July 1, 2015 and Jan. 24, 2023, school employees have received 1,622 traffic citations while driving agency vehicles—including incidents flagged by speed cameras, red light cameras and school bus stop-arm cameras. School buses accounted for 62% of those traffic violations, the report notes.

The new findings were announced by County Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting the results of an investigation into the school district’s payment of $155,174 in traffic citations received by employees while driving agency vehicles. MCPS averages one hate incident a day, McKnight reports, outlining response plan

The investigation came about as a direct result of another recent OIG investigation into the school district’s Department of Transportation, which found in December that staff had embezzled thousands of dollars from the school district using agency-supplied purchase cards, in direct breach of policy. The police investigation into the purchase card abuse is ongoing.

In Limarzi’s recent press release, she highlighted that MCPS “lacks written policies or procedures governing the management of [traffic] citations throughout the agency,” resulting in processing errors that led to unpaid reimbursements and duplicate payments.

“The OIG urged MCPS to evaluate the underlying causes for the high number of citations and to take steps to remediate contributing factors,” Limarzi wrote.

Responding to the report’s findings, MCPS Chief Operating Officer Brian Hull issued a statement saying he’s “proud of the school bus operators who transport our students each day” and emphasizing that driving violations are addressed through the school district’s progressive discipline process outlined in the Staff Code of Conduct.

“We again thank you for your thorough investigation,” he wrote in response to Limarzi, “and will apply the findings and recommendations in our continuous improvement of processes and procedures.”