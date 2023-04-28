The Montgomery County Council has narrowed down the field of candidates for Planning Board chair and a commissioner seat in advance of interviews at Tuesday’s council meeting, according to meeting agenda documents. The slate of 10 applicants for chair has been narrowed down to three–including former councilmember Hans Riemer–and eight of 24 applicants will be considered for the commissioner seat.

Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) said at a press briefing earlier this month that the councilmembers would each review the applications independently and choose who they wanted to put forward for an interview. The council will ultimately vote to fill the positions.

The chair is paid $228,000, and the other commissioners are paid $30,000.

The finalists for chair are:

Peter Fosselman (Democrat) – Montgomery County Director of Regional Services for Bethesda

Artie Harris (Democrat) – Vice President of Real Estate at Montgomery Housing Partnership

Hans Riemer (Democrat) – former County Council member and chair of Parks and Planning Committee, current senior consultant at the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office

The finalists for commissioner are:

Upneet Singh Atwal (Democrat): strategic projects manager at the Universities at Shady Grove, former senior legislative aide for land use for the County Council

Sunil Dasgupta (Democrat): University of Maryland Baltimore County political science program director at Universities at Shady Grove, host of I Hate Politics podcast

Warren Fleming (Democrat): president of Quality Solution Technologies, Inc. in Damascus, former Montgomery County Historic Preservation commissioner

Carolyn Gallaher (Democrat): professor at American University School of International Service

Josh Linden (unaffiliated): associate at Berk Consulting, former transportation planner

Donald Silverstein (unaffiliated): executive vice president of design and construction at Blake Real Estate in Washington, D.C.

Nichole Gibbs Thomas (unaffiliated): organizational psychologist, former member of the county’s charter review commission

Wendy White (Democrat): real estate lawyer at Goulston & Storrs in Washington, D.C., director of the Chevy Chase Trust Co.

The slots opened up after the entire Planning Board resigned last October, following controversies involving former Chair Casey Anderson and other members on the board. Anderson was recently cleared of allegations that he created a toxic work environment.

Gwen Wright was fired as Planning Board director in October and the rest of the members resigned shortly thereafter. Wright is now suing the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission to obtain records related to her firing. Tanya Stern has been serving in an acting capacity as director.

Last fall, then-County Council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and his colleagues selected five new members to serve on a temporary basis. Three of them were replaced in March by James Hedrick (Democrat), Shawn Bartley (Republican) and Mitra Pedoeem (unaffiliated).

No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed.

The applicants chosen by the County Council will replace temporary Planning Board Chair Jeff Zyontz and temporary Planning Board Commissioner Roberto Piñero, who are both serving through early June. Piñero applied to retain his seat but was not selected for an interview.