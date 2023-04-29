As spring goes into full effect, farmers markets throughout Montgomery County are offering a cornucopia of products — from berries and peppers to soaps and spreads.

Spend this spring and summer buying locally grown produce at any of these farmers markets from Bethesda to Poolesville.

Bethesda Central Farmers Market is held on Sundays year-round from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethesda Elementary School, 7600 Arlington Road.

Brookmont Farm Market is held year-round on Wednesdays from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Brookmont Village Green, Broad Street and Maryland Avenue in Bethesda.

Crossroads Community Food Network is held Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1021 University Blvd. E and Anne Street in Takoma Park.

Freshfarm Downtown Silver Spring is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Veterans Plaza.

Advertisement

Garrett Park Farmers Market is held year-round Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Penn Place, 4600 Waverly Ave.

Kensington Farmers Market is held year-round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kensington Train Station lot, 3701 Howard Ave. MCPS racks up 1,622 traffic violations over less than 8 years, OIG finds

Kentlands Main Street Farmers Market is held year-round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kentlands Main Street Pavilion, 301 Main St.

Advertisement

Montgomery Women’s Farmers Market is held year-round on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7155 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda.

Olney Farmers Market is held year-round on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MedStar Montgomery Thrift Shop Grounds, 2801 Olney-Sandy Spring Road.

Poolesville Farmers Market is held Saturdays year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Commons at 19701 Fisher Ave.

Advertisement

Takoma Park Farmers Market is held year-round on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot behind the shops on Laurel Avenue, 6931 Laurel Ave.

Coming Soon:

Forest Estates Farmers Market starts May 7 and will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at General Getty Park, 10000 Woodland Drive in Silver Spring.

Advertisement

Lake Potomac Farmers Market starts June 10 and will be held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between River Road and Lake Potomac Drive in Potomac.

The Market at the Family Room will be held May 13, June 10, July 29, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6820 Olney Laytonsville Road in Laytonsville.

Montgomery Village Farmers Market starts June 3 and will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christ the Servant Lutheran Church Lot, 9801 Center Way Road.

Advertisement

Rockville Farmers Market starts May 13 and will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jury Parking Lot, corner of Rt. 28 and Monroe Street.

Milk Lady Markets are held in three different locations. The market in Derwood is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16501 Redland Road. The market at Cabin John Village Center, 11325 Seven Locks Road, starts May 7 and will be held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market in Rockville starts May 17 and will be held Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9605 Medical Center Drive.